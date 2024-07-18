LEAP promotes a Social & Emotional Learning Approach to Address the Well-being Needs of School Students and Teachers

LEAP launched its campaign to promote Social and Emotional Learning programmes in Hong Kong by hosting a forum for teachers and educators. The event was graced by Mr. Chua Hoi-wai, Chief Executive of HKCSS, along with Ms. Patricia Hwang, Chair, and Ms. Stephanie Choi, Executive Director. Also in attendance were Mr. Richard Tang Yat Sun, Ms. Pauline Chan, and Ms. Tammy Fan from LEAP, as well as the guest speakers Professor Helen Cahill, Professor Paul Yip, and Professor Sylvia Kwok, who presided over the opening ceremony of the forum.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 July 2024 – The latest statistics reveal that more than 1,000 suicide cases were recorded in the year 2023, with an increase in the younger age group. Issues such as school stress, bullying, and relationship problems are negatively impacting the mental health and behavior of school students, while teachers are facing increased challenges in addressing the social and emotional needs of students.

In response to the well-being concerns of students and teachers, the Life Education Activity Programme (LEAP) is stepping up its effort to introduce Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) to local schools. It has designed a comprehensive SEL curriculum based on the results of a survey of students’ emotional and social needs, along with overseas research studies. The curriculum, tailored for students, teachers, and parents, will be rolled out in stages starting from September this year.

As a start to promote the SEL approach, LEAP organized a forum titled “Life Education in a New Era: Equipping Children and Youth with Skills for Life through Social & Emotional Learning” on 28 June. The forum brought together over 100 teachers and educators to discuss the use of SEL programmes in helping the younger generations equip themselves with the knowledge and skills to enhance emotional and social competency, build resilience, and improve relationships and learning attainment.

Addressing Pressing Well-being Needs

Ms. Patricia Hwang, Chair of LEAP, emphasized the organization’s commitment to keeping pace with the changing needs of children, parents, and teachers. The rise in student suicides, particularly in younger age groups in Hong Kong, and the unfolding impact of Covid-19 on students’ social and emotional well-being have underscored the critical needs for social and emotional learning.

A Comprehensive Social and Emotional Learning Curriculum

Stephanie Choi, Executive Director, said, “Education is not only about intellectual knowledge, but nurturing children’s abilities in looking after their hearts and emotions. SEL programmes can be seamlessly integrated into school education to help children acquire essential social and emotional skills and knowledge. The earlier children start learning how to manage their emotions and relationships, the more they can benefit in fostering positive values and attitudes towards life. All these skills are valuable for students’ personal growth, academic performance, and future career development.”

Professor Helen Cahill, Emeritus Professor, Faculty of Education, University of Melbourne said Social and Emotional Learning can be taught and both students and teachers can benefit from it.

SEL Benefiting Both Students and Teachers

Professor Helen Cahill, Emeritus Professor at the University of Melbourne, Australia, an expert in well-being education, has been advising LEAP on the introduction of SEL to schools in Hong Kong.

Being the keynote speaker at the forum, Professor Cahill presented a meta-analysis demonstrating that children participating in school-based SEL interventions exhibited improved relationship skills, enhanced social behaviors, and better academic performance. These students also experienced reduced emotional distress, as SEL enhanced their emotional literacy, coping abilities, and removal of barriers to seeking help.

Professor Cahill emphasized that social and emotional skills can be taught, and teaching it has a positive impact on teachers as well. “Teaching SEL not only enhances teachers’ personal and professional well-being but also fosters positive teacher-student relationships, leading to improved student behavior, learning, and happiness.”

Over 100 teachers and educators concerned with the wellbeing of children attended the forum, an learning event to enhance knowledge and skills on Social and Emotional Learning

Parents and Teachers Play A Part in Students ‘ Well-being

Moreover, Professor Paul Yip, Director of the HKJC Centre for Suicide Research and Prevention at the University of Hong Kong, discussed the alarming suicide rate among individuals aged 15 to 24 and advocated a whole-school approach involving students, parents, and teachers to promote student well-being and create a suicide-preventive environment.

Professor Sylvia Kwok, from the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences at the City University of Hong Kong, shared her research into strategies for cultivating a positive school culture and promoting positive psychology in schools. She highlighted that creative teaching methods and strong relationships contribute to the flourishing of students, teachers, and parents. Additionally, the promotion of gratitude, compassion, and the use of character strengths complement SEL in contributing to student well-being.

Participants joined a workshop led by Professor Cahill during the forum, where they learned and practiced the application of social and emotional learning with consideration for the well-being of both students and teachers. The forum also included a special session presenting insights from children, providing valuable perspectives for teachers.

LEAP collected “Voices of Children” from its programme participants and presented what the children want their parents and teachers know in form of writing and sound clips at the forum.

During the forum, Mr. Chua Hoi-wai, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Council of Social Services, commended LEAP’s efforts to address student well-being. He highlighted that extracurricular activities are supposed to provide opportunities for children to develop virtues, learn social skills, and expand their horizons, but they can become a source of pressure due to parental and school competitiveness.

Bringing Life Education to 2.2 M Students

The Life Education Activity Programme (LEAP) is committed to providing preventive education programmes related to health, social and emotional well-being, and drug education for students in kindergarten, primary, secondary, and special schools. These programmes are designed to help children acquire essential skills and knowledge to deal with life’s challenges, develop problem-solving skills, and foster positive values and attitudes towards life. The ultimate goal is to help students thrive and grow in safety with confidence. Since its establishment in 1994, LEAP has served over 2.2 million students and 100,000 parents in Hong Kong.

