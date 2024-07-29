Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise partners with PT. Nusatrindo Sejati to offer Digital Age Communications in Indonesia

Through this partnership, ALE aims to reinforce its presence in the Indonesian market, particularly in key industries including hospitality, healthcare and banking. The relationship will help create new opportunities as businesses increasingly seek guidance and innovative solutions that can help them execute on their digital transformation roadmaps.

ALE will deliver Digital Age Communications (DAC) that enable new communication and collaboration experiences to meet the demands of transformation, in partnership with PT. Nusatrindo Sejati. Together, the companies will provide world-class communications and collaborations solutions to businesses of all sizes in Indonesia.

“We are confident in partnering with PT. Nusatrindo Sejati to leverage ALE’s communications and collaboration solutions for the benefit of businesses in Indonesia. With their deep understanding of the Indonesian market, and in combination with our global technological expertise, we look forward to working closely together to grow the Indonesian market.”

Novse Hardiman, Country Manager for Indonesia, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

“ALE’s range of innovative communications and collaborations solutions are the ideal additions to PT. Nusatrindo Sejati’s portfolio of offerings that help provide businesses with the competitive advantage to succeed. We are excited to partner and co-innovate with ALE, and to empower our customers to achieve greater efficiency, and customer satisfaction in their digital transformation journeys.”

Alfredo Hitipeuw, Business Manager, PT. Nusatrindo Sejati

Hashtag: #AlcatelLucentEnterprise #ALE #Networking #Cloud #WhereEverythingConnects #BusinessPartner

https://www.al-enterprise.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/alcatellucententerprise

https://twitter.com/ALUEnterprise

https://www.facebook.com/ALUEnterprise

https://www.instagram.com/alcatel_lucent_enterprise/?hl=en

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise delivers the customised technology experiences enterprises need to make everything connect.

ALE provides digital-age networking, communications and cloud solutions with services tailored to ensure customers’ success, with flexible business models in the cloud, on premises, and hybrid. All solutions have built-in security and limited environmental impact.

Over 100 years of innovation have made Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise a trusted advisor to more than a million customers all over the world.

With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.

www.al-enterprise.com | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

About PT. Nusatrindo Sejati

Since founded in 1990, PT. Nusatrindo Sejati is striving to be customer oriented, and service driven company by providing solutions and best services. It has grown and proven for delivering results to enterprises, small to medium companies, service providers, and government organizations throughout Indonesia with various vertical industries such as banking and finance, educations, health, hospitality, insurance, manufacturing, military, offices, professional services, retail services and telecommunication.