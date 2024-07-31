This Asian media leads in talent sustainability: TVBS recognized for excellence in talent transformation

TVBS General Manager Sheena Liu proudly with the 2024 Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards trophy.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 July 2024 – TVBS’s dedication to talent cultivation and transformation earned unanimous praise from the judges, winning the “Investment in People Award,” and it was the only media company among the awarded enterprises. Organized by Enterprise Asia, the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) have recognized excellence in sustainability efforts across Asia for decades. Recently, the most influential sustainability award in Asia held its ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

A total of 81 Asian companies committed to corporate social responsibility and sustainability practices were selected and awarded. Over the past 30 years, TVBS has pioneered diverse developments in the news and film industries, focusing on digital transformation and ongoing upgrades, setting a benchmark in the media industry. TVBS is dedicated to integrating media resources, promoting sustainable content through the TVBS GOOD brand and various IP developments, and advancing sustainability issues. By establishing the “ESG Sustainability Development Department,” TVBS is driving sustainability efforts both internally and externally.

Amid the challenges posed by the digital and AI waves, TVBS emphasizes “talent sustainability,” investing heavily in resources for talent transformation and skill enhancement to improve employees’ adaptability to industry changes.

Continuous investment in talent is a priority for TVBS. General Manager Sheena Liu has integrated IP management and cross-departmental collaboration, providing opportunities for digital and television professionals to learn from each other. This includes dozens of training courses on different AI tools based on talent competency needs and introducing agile work methods in digital development, helping employees build digital thinking, continuous learning, and skill enhancement.

Furthermore, TVBS plans for film and television professional talent by promoting “Star Vision Brokerage” for a multifaceted professional lineup of artists, craftsmen, and experts. Training programs like the Newcomer Camp and Scriptwriting Camp are established to cultivate the next generation of outstanding audiovisual talents.

By integrating comprehensive media resources, TVBS creates a sustainable talent industry chain, expands the development of the entertainment industry domestically and internationally, and opens new horizons for the future of Taiwan’s media development.

Moreover, data shows that TVBS has 20% and 27% male and female managers under 50, respectively, and the number of employees with disabilities exceeds the legal requirement, demonstrating TVBS’s commitment to creating an equal and friendly workplace.

Human Resources Director Ya-ting Lin stated that daily employee care initiatives, such as employee assistance programs and integrating paperless practices into festive gifts, fully implement the emphasis on talent and sustainability. General Manager Sheena Liu focuses on strengthening future industry layouts and continuous talent upgrading. Employees are assisted in digital transformation through hybrid organizations, agile work methods, and enriched training courses.

“As the media industry transforms amid the digital wave, the professional value of colleagues increases, enhancing their resilience in the face of digital challenges,” Sheena Liu said. This allows employees and the company to progress together, creating a diverse and forward-looking future media blueprint.

