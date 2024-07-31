Unforgettable Summer Family Adventures in Bangkok with Shama’s Stylish Apartments

Choose culture and excitement in one of Asia’s most vibrant cities – Monthly rates from just £900



BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 July 2024 – Calling family travellers – Consider Bangkok for an unforgettable, enriching summer adventure with ONYX Hospitality Group’s Shama brand, featuring elegant and spacious serviced apartments ideal for long-stays, offering a home away from home experience. Compared to pricier European alternatives, Shama offers much more value for money, with monthly rates starting from just £900 for the whole group.

Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok

Shama is dedicated to delivering unparallelled value, style and comfort. The spacious apartments accommodate families and multi-generational groups, featuring separate bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens and ample living spaces for relaxing or entertaining. Facilities on hand for downtime include refreshing pools, gym facilities, and indoor golf driving ranges and kids’ playrooms, which are available at selected properties, to keep all members of the family well occupied. With multiple locations throughout Bangkok, Shama provides a variety of options to suit every family’s needs and preferences.

There are endless opportunities for family fun in Bangkok, seamlessly blending cultural exploration with modern entertainment. Families can immerse themselves in the city’s rich history by visiting landmarks like the Grand Palace and Wat Arun, or enjoy interactive learning at the Children’s Discovery Museum and the Science Museum and Planetarium. Outdoor adventures await at Lumpini and Benjakitti Parks, providing space for picnics, paddle boating, and cycling. The bustling Chatuchak Weekend Market and Asiatique The Riverfront offer varied shopping experiences, from bargains to high-end items, with plenty of dining options available to sample local delicacies and family favourites.

For more excitement, families can explore Bangkok’s theme parks and entertainment centres. Dream World and Siam Amazing Park feature thrilling rides and water slides, while KidZania Bangkok offers interactive role-playing experiences for children. Additionally, HarborLand is an indoor playground with extensive themed play areas for children of all ages. Whether enjoying the city’s green spaces, indulging in delicious street food, or exploring vibrant markets, Bangkok provides a diverse range of activities that cater to all ages, ensuring a memorable and enriching family holiday.

Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok – Set in the heart of the Central Business District, the chic Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok offers a calming retreat in one of the capital’s most prestigious neighbourhoods, surrounded by several important landmarks. Guests staying here have a wide range of options, including Queen Sirikit Convention Centre (QSNCC), Benjakitti Park, a central public park, Terminal 21 shopping mall, as well as numerous bars and restaurants. Additionally, K Village is nearby, and there is e asy access to public transportation (Asoke BTS and Sukhumvit MRT station. Accommodation options range from studios to spacious three-bedroom apartments overlooking the lake or stunning skyline, ranging from 43-186 sq.m. There is also an outdoor lap pool, Shama Gym, indoor golf driving range, and Kids Playroom. Monthly Rates start from approximately £1,450 per month.

Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok – Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok serviced apartments range from stylish one-bedroom to expansive three-bedroom apartments, ranging from 66-200 sq.m, each featuring homely touches, modern appliances, and stunning city views. Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok is centrally located in the heart of Bangkok, making it an ideal starting point for exploring the city, with an unlimited array of attractions in the vicinity, from street food to high-end dining options. Facilities include a rooftop swimming pool, gym and Kids Playroom. Monthly Rates start from approximately £2,700.

Shama Yen-Akat Bangkok – Discover Shama Yen Akat Bangkok, tucked away in the serene Yen Akat neighbourhood, this boutique, pet-friendly apartment offers peace and tranquility in the heart of Bangkok. Located within a 10-minute drive from the rapidly developing Central Business District of Silom and Sathorn, Shama Yen-Akat Bangkok is also close to the vibrant Market Place Nanglinchee mall, perfect for dining and luxurious shopping. Guests can relax and enjoy fine dining experiences and boutique shopping. Just 2.5 kilometers away, there’s Lumpini Park, a paradise for running and strolling, as well as CentralPlaza Rama 3 shopping centre. Tranquil and comfortable, escape from it all in the 136 residences, ranging from the open-plan studios to spacious two bedrooms suites, from 34 – 115 sq.m. Relax and unwind at Shama Yen Akat Bangkok, with facilities including the Brunch Paradiso international restaurant, lap pool and Shama Gym. Monthly Rates start from approximately £900 per month.

Shama Petchburi 47 Bangkok – Located next door to the state-of-the-art medical facility Bangkok Hospital and a 10-minute car ride to the popular dining locales of Thonglor and Ekkamai, Shama Petchburi 47 Bangkok is close enough to the city bustle while offering a peaceful retreat to call home. Additionally, nearby there are boutique shops and spas offering health products and traditional Thai massages, ensuring a relaxing and rejuvenating experience for all. Guests can unwind in one of the 127 airy and tranquil serviced apartments, ranging from comfortable Studios to Three Bedroom Suites, from 34 – 115 sq.m, perfect for spending time with family and friends. Other facilities include an outdoor lap pool, Sky Lounge rooftop garden, and inviting café. Monthly Rates start from approximately £1,800 per month.

For more information on Shama: www.shama.com

For more information on ONYX Hospitality Group: www.onyx-hospitality.com

