Think SME Appointed as PSG Vendor to Empower SME Business Owners with Xero Cloud Accounting Software

, a leading accounting and corporate service provider for small and medium-sized enterprises, is proud to announce its appointment as a Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) vendor. This designation enables

to support SME business owners in Singapore by providing Xero cloud accounting software, facilitating the digitalisation of their accounting processes and enhancing overall business efficiency.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 August 2024 –

As a PSG vendor, Think SME Pte Ltd is committed to helping SMEs transition to a more streamlined and effective way of managing their finances. The Xero cloud accounting software offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to automate and simplify financial tasks, providing real-time insights and fostering better decision-making.

PSG Grant Support

The PSG grant subsidizes up to 50% of the cost of adopting Xero cloud accounting software, making this powerful tool more affordable for SMEs. This financial support is part of the Singapore government’s broader initiative to encourage digital transformation and enhance the competitiveness of local businesses.

By leveraging PSG Xero cloud accounting software, SME business owners in Singapore can expect the following benefits:

Improved Financial Management : Real-time financial data and automated processes reduce manual errors and provide accurate financial insights.

: Automation of routine tasks such as invoicing and expense tracking frees up valuable time, allowing business owners to focus on strategic growth.

: Automation of routine tasks such as invoicing and expense tracking frees up valuable time, allowing business owners to focus on strategic growth. Enhanced Competitiveness: Digital transformation equips SMEs with the tools needed to stay competitive in an increasingly digital marketplace.



Think SME Pte Ltd is dedicated to empowering SMEs with the resources and support needed to thrive in today’s dynamic business environment. With the PSG grant support, adopting Xero cloud accounting software is now within reach for many small businesses, providing a clear pathway to improved efficiency and growth.

“Our dedication to client success is reflected in our proactive approach to staying updated on available grant support. This ensures that we can provide our clients with firsthand resources and information on how to facilitate their business growth.” — Nick Ang, Founder of Think SME Pte Ltd

This announcement marks a significant milestone for Think SME Pte Ltd as it continues to support the growth and digital transformation of SMEs in Singapore. By partnering with the PSG program, Think SME Pte Ltd is well-positioned to drive positive change in the local business landscape.

Think SME Pte Ltd, Your Partner in Business Success

Think SME Pte Ltd is a leading accounting and corporate service provider dedicated to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises in Singapore. Think SME Pte Ltd specializes in loans and finance, branding and marketing, corporate services, as well as technology and digital transformation. We are committed to helping businesses achieve greater efficiency and growth through innovative solutions.

For more information on how Think SME Pte Ltd can help your business digitalize its accounting processes with Xero cloud accounting software, please visit www.thinksme.sg or contact us at hello@thinksme.sg.

