Japanese Ambassador Celebrates Lao Scholars Heading to Japan

On 1 August, the Ambassador of Japan, Tsutomu Koizumi hosted a reception at his residence in Vientiane Capital for students and senior fellows of the “Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship by Japanese Grant Aid (JDS)” and the “Young Leaders Program (YLP).”

The reception aimed to congratulate and encourage the students traveling to Japan, wishing them success in their academic and career development. The Japanese government funds these students through the JDS and YLP programs.

Open to Lao government officials engaged in socio-economic development, the JDS program grants scholarships for two-year master’s degrees and three-year doctoral degrees in Japan. Since its inception in 1999, more than 500 Lao officials have received JDS scholarships.

The YLP program, which began in 2001, aims to foster junior government officials into future national leaders. It offers one-year scholarships for master’s degrees in five fields: government, local governance, business administration, law, and healthcare administration. Around 70 Lao government officials have benefited from the YLP program.

At the reception, Ambassador Koizumi congratulated the departing students and encouraged them to seize the opportunity to develop themselves while studying in Japan.

“This year, Laos plays an essential role as the ASEAN chair. Next year, 2025, will mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between Japan and Laos. At such an important juncture, Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs, Kamikawa Yoko, and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Saleumsay Kommasith, agreed last week to elevate this partnership to new heights,” Ambassador Koizumi said.

“I hope you will share with the Lao people the charms of Japan after completing your study program, and make the best use of the knowledge and experience acquired in Japan to serve as a bridge between our two countries in your future careers,” he continued.

On behalf of the departing students, Bounsy Sizanone, an official from the Ministry of Public Security who will study drug trafficking prevention at Kyushu University, and Sengdavy Xaypadith, an official from the Ministry of Health who will study at Nagoya University, expressed their appreciation to the Government of Japan and reaffirmed their strong commitment to academic achievement.

The reception was attended by numerous Lao government officials, including Phout Simmalavong, Minister of Education and Sports and President of the Lao-Japan Friendship Association, and Bounfeng Phounmmalaysith, Minister of Health. Also present were Vice Ministers, Director Generals, Deputy Director Generals, senior fellows, and other successful graduates from Japanese universities under these programs.