Lao SUV Runs Red Light, Kills Two, Injures Seven in Thailand

A sport utility vehicle (SUV) from Laos crashed into a Thai vehicle, killing a Thai woman who was carrying her eight-month-old baby and injuring six others on 3 August in Nakhon Phanom Province, Thailand.

The crash occurred when a Ford Territory SUV from Laos, with a Khammouane Province license plate, ran a red light and collided with a Thai white Toyota sedan at a four-way intersection.

The SUV, traveling at high speed from Nittayo Road no.22 into downtown Nakhon Phanom Province, struck the sedan that was turning at the intersection.

According to Thai media, the Thai woman and her infant were pronounced dead at the scene, while the seven other occupants of the sedan sustained critical injuries. In contrast, the three occupants of the Lao SUV, including the driver, sustained moderate injuries but are reported to be in stable condition.

Under Thai law, the SUV driver is deemed solely responsible for the accident. Thai authorities have summoned the Lao driver to face charges of negligent driving causing death.

The process for damages and initial compensation will be handled through mediation between the involved parties.