HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 August 2024 – Bupa Hong Kong, the leading health insurance specialist, is thrilled to announce the launch of the “Bupa Hero VHIS Plan (Core)” (“Hero Core”) and “Bupa Hero VHIS Plan (Core Pro)” (“Hero Core Pro”), expanding its Bupa Hero VHIS Plan portfolio, a certified Flexi Plan under the Government’s Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme (VHIS). Tailored for millennials, Gen Z and retirees, the new plans provide affordable medical insurance with comprehensive and flexible coverage for individuals at various life stages.

Bupa’s new Bupa Hero VHIS Plans empower your health journey

According to the Census and Statistics Department, less than half of Hong Kong’s population is entitled to medical benefits and insurance, with one-third of this group only covered by individually purchased medical insurance. To address this gap and meet diverse health needs at different life stages, the Hero Core and Hero Core Pro offer full coverage[1] for eligible expenses from HK$5 million to HK$10 million per policy year, with low premiums and no lifetime benefit limit. Specifically designed for the young workforce and retirees in Hong Kong, these plans provide ward-level support in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand[2],[3] (Hero Core), and worldwide excluding the United States[3] (Hero Core Pro).

“The introduction of the new Hero Core and Hero Core Pro plans reaffirms Bupa’s commitment in helping people live longer, healthier, and happier lives, and making a better world,” said Yuman Chan, General Manager of Bupa insurance business in Hong Kong. “We recognise that each customer has distinct healthcare demands at the start of their careers. Our enhanced VHIS offerings are designed to support the health and wellbeing of the next generation. Bupa Hong Kong continues to leverage our extensive medical network and healthcare expertise to provide comprehensive healthcare solutions that meet evolving consumer needs.”

Since the launch of the Bupa Hero VHIS Series in 2020, Bupa members have valued its high annual benefit limit and diverse healthcare support. The new Hero Core and Hero Core Pro plans empower the young generation entering the workforce to manage their health and wellbeing with peace of mind. Additionally, these plans provide retirees with essential medical coverage, ensuring they can enjoy their golden years with confidence. With guaranteed lifelong renewal[4], the enhanced coverage includes unknown pre-existing conditions, and 24/7 mental health support[5]. Other key features and enhanced benefits of these plans include:

Enhanced cancer treatment benefits : A dedicated nursing team provides insured persons diagnosed with cancer support throughout their cancer treatment journey, with tailored treatment plans, fast-tracked booking, allied health and post-treatment support. Cancer treatment is covered up to the annual limit of HK$5 million per policy year for Hero Core and HK$10 million per policy year for Hero Core Pro, ensuring comprehensive support for insured persons. The deductible (if any) is waived upon a cancer diagnosis (Hero Core Pro only) [6] .



: A dedicated nursing team provides insured persons diagnosed with cancer support throughout their cancer treatment journey, with tailored treatment plans, fast-tracked booking, allied health and post-treatment support. Cancer treatment is covered up to the annual limit of HK$5 million per policy year for Hero Core and HK$10 million per policy year for Hero Core Pro, ensuring comprehensive support for insured persons. The deductible (if any) is waived upon a cancer diagnosis (Hero Core Pro only) . Flexible and adaptable coverage changes: Policy holders can lower or remove their deductible or upgrade [7] the level of their plan without undergoing underwriting once they reach a specific age or experience a significant life event [7] such as marriage, childbirth, and migration, providing greater flexibility for budget planning.



Policy holders can lower or remove their deductible or upgrade the level of their plan without undergoing underwriting once they reach a specific age or experience a significant life event such as marriage, childbirth, and migration, providing greater flexibility for budget planning. Convenient access to diverse healthcare services: In addition to hospitalisation benefits, if the insured persons have not enrolled in Clinical Benefit coverage, Bupa Pass allows them to have access to general and specialist outpatient, traditional Chinese medicine, physiotherapy, vaccination, and health check services at privileged rates. No registration is required for Bupa insured persons to enjoy the services at designated clinic and centres [8] within Hong Kong.



In addition to hospitalisation benefits, if the insured persons have not enrolled in Clinical Benefit coverage, Bupa Pass allows them to have access to general and specialist outpatient, traditional Chinese medicine, physiotherapy, vaccination, and health check services at privileged rates. No registration is required for Bupa insured persons to enjoy the services at designated clinic and centres within Hong Kong. Cashless service: Insured persons can enjoy cashless services at designated private hospitals[9] and Bupa Hero-appointed service providers[10] in Hong Kong, including diagnostic centres, specialist clinics, and more, using their Bupa Hero card. For overseas hospitalisation, insured persons can access this service by calling Bupa to make the necessary arrangements.

The Bupa Hero VHIS Plan now offers six benefit levels: Core (HK$5 million annual limit), Advance (HK$25 million annual limit) and Deluxe (HK$35 million annual limit) with Asia, Australia and New Zealand coverage; and Core Pro (HK$10 million annual limit), Advance Pro (HK$30 million annual limit) and Deluxe Pro (HK$40 million annual limit) with worldwide coverage excluding the United States. Enrol in the Bupa Hero VHIS Plan on or before 30 September 2024 to save up to 80% of the first-year premium over the first three years[11].

For more information or enquiries on the Bupa Hero VHIS Plan, please contact us at:

Bupa Hero VHIS Plan website: http://www.bupa.com.hk/hero Enrolment hotline: +852 2517 5860

[1] Please refer to the Summary of Benefits for the items eligible for full cover. Full cover is only applicable to covered expenses and subject to the annual benefit limit, deductible and restricted ward class set out in the Summary of Benefits. Please refer to the Policy for details. [2] Asia, Australia and New Zealand means Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, North Korea, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam. [3] For eligible expenses covered under the certified plan but incurred outside your chosen area of cover, benefits shall only be payable according to the VHIS Standard Plan Terms and Benefits. Please refer to the Policy for details. [4] Bupa guarantees that your cover can be renewed every year for life, as long as you meet the requirements as stated in the renewal provisions of your policy terms and conditions. [5] The 24-hour Mental Health Service Hotline is applicable to insured persons aged 18 or above. Insured persons aged below 18 must be accompanied by the Policy Holder or guardian to use this service. Terms and conditions apply. Please refer to the Policy for details. [6] First-dollar coverage – Deductible waived for Cancer are not applicable to Bupa Hero VHIS Plan (Core Pro, Advance, Advance Pro, Deluxe or Deluxe Pro) with zero dollar ($0) Deductible option shown in the Benefit Schedule and Bupa Hero VHIS Plan (Core) (regardless of its Deductible option). [7] Upgrading of plan level or lowering deductible upon an important life event is exclusive to Bupa Hero VHIS Plan (Core and Core Pro). When an insured person experiences marriage, childbirth, acquisition of individual residential property, job promotion, or migration, they have the option to exercise the one-time right to lower or eliminate deductibles or upgrade their plan level without undergoing re-underwriting. Please refer to the Policy for details. [8] The designated healthcare service provider reserves the right to amend and/or revise the listings without prior notice. For detailed terms and conditions, please refer to the Bupa Pass leaflet shown in myBupa for details. [9] Please visit Bupa’s website ( www.bupa.com.hk/hero ) for the list of designated private hospitals in Hong Kong. This list is subject to change from time to time. [10] Please log in to Bupa’s customer service portal myBupa to view the latest list of Bupa Hero appointed service providers. This list is subject to change from time to time. [11] Terms and conditions apply for the promotional offer.

Bupa – A health insurance specialist

Bupa is an international healthcare group dedicated to helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives and making a better world for over 70 years. We serve more than 38 million customers worldwide. With no shareholders, we reinvest our profits into enhancing healthcare for the benefit of current and future customers.

Bupa has been a health insurance specialist in Hong Kong since 1976, offering one-stop solutions across domestic and international health insurance, and healthcare services. Our comprehensive medical insurance schemes are tailored to meet individual needs, and we provide health solutions for companies of all sizes. We also have a team of registered nurses, health management professionals, and doctors who provide various expert healthcare support.

Our healthcare provision arm, Quality HealthCare Medical Services (QHMS), became part of Bupa in October 2013. QHMS offers Western Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Diagnostics & Imaging, Dental, Physiotherapy, Mental Health and Wellness services via a network of over 1,650 provider service points in Hong Kong.

For more information, visit www.bupa.com.hk/en/.