FastLane Group Conferred the Advisory Partner of the Year for Xero Asia Awards 2024 Winner

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 August 2024 – FastLane Group (the “Company” or “Group”), a leading accounting firm in Hong Kong trusted by renowned enterprises worldwide, has won the Advisory Partner of the Year for the prestigious Xero Asia Awards 2024. This esteemed accolade recognises accounting and bookkeeping partners who have made a transformative impact on small business clients through their unwavering commitment to cloud accounting adoption, insightful business growth strategies, engaging training programs, vibrant community events, and seamless app integrations with the powerful Xero platform.

The Group’s triumphant win underscores its excellence in guiding clients’ seamless cloud accounting transitions, offering strategic business counsel, comprehensive training, and dynamic community engagement. Leveraging the cutting-edge capabilities of Xero’s cloud accounting software, FastLane has consistently delivered efficient, aligned, and customer-centric bookkeeping and accounting services that cater to the dynamic needs of its diverse client base, helping them significantly streamline their operations, realise recurring revenues, improve client retention, and accomplish digital transformations.

Mr Alex So, Founder and Managing Partner of FastLane Group, stated, “FastLane’s comprehensive suite of advisory services designed to empower clients’ businesses for growth, they are underpinned by our ability to harness real-time data analysis and operational agility to anticipate and address client needs, advanced integration with cloud-based platforms like Xero to elevate performance and accelerate service delivery, resilient business practices that pervade our client offerings, and proactive investments in aligning with the AI-driven future to remain at the forefront of technological innovation. We promise to respond with tailored solutions that promote data-driven decision-making to significantly enhance our advisory capabilities and amplify the efficiency and value of our services in the years to come.”

About FastLane Group:

FastLane Group provides full-stack accounting services to startups, SMEs, and large corporations in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Taiwan. As a Xero Platinum partner, the Company leverages Xero’s cloud-based accounting software to provide efficient services that comply with local accounting standards. The services cover customised professional accounting services, accountancy, bookkeeping, taxation, offshore formation, company secretary, etc. It was honoured as the “Hong Kong Accounting Partner of the Year” at the Xero Asia Awards 2019 and was recognised as a Platinum Champion Partner.

