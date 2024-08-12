Indian Nationals Freed from Cyber-Scam Centers in Laos

The Indian Embassy in Laos announced the successful rescue of 14 more Indian youth from cyber-scam centers in the Bokeo’s Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ) on 8 August.

Currently, the total number of rescued Indian nationals is 548.

The embassy warned that companies in the Golden Triangle SEZ often lure Indian nationals with fake job offers, such as ‘Digital Sales Executives’ and ‘Customer Support’ roles. Promoted by agents in cities like Dubai, Bangkok, and Singapore.

Victims are then trafficked into Laos from Thailand and held captive under harsh conditions, often facing physical and mental abuse, the embassy highlighted. In addition to cyber scams, some Indians have been trafficked and forced into low-paying jobs like mining and wood factory work in other Lao provinces.

The Indian officials in Laos also urged their nationals to verify job offers and consult with relevant authorities to avoid falling victim to such scams.

The rescue operations follow diplomatic discussions between Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, as well as with officials from Cambodia and Thailand at recent ASEAN Ministerial meetings.