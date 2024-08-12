Vientiane Intensifies Illicit Billboard Removal Ahead of ASEAN Summits

Amid a surge in unauthorized billboards, Vientiane authorities are intensifying efforts to remove these signs across the city as part of preparations for the upcoming ASEAN Summits.

On 6 August, the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, in coordination with traffic police and other relevant agencies, launched a major operation to remove illicit signage along Kaysone Phomvihane Avenue. The removal process targeted signs from Phonsaart Village to the Donnoun roundabout.

This initiative follows earlier efforts by the Vientiane Information, Culture, and Tourism Department in May, which tackled unauthorized shop signs starting at Xang Jieng Market in Sikottabong District.

The recent operation has resulted in the removal of over 300 signs, most of which were unauthorized or improperly placed.

Deputy Director of the Vientiane Department of Public Works and Transport Somchai Vangdethoudom, leading this campaign, stated that the removal aligns with two Vientiane Mayor’s agreements, which target unsightly structures and aim to enhance city aesthetics. Additionally, another Mayor’s notice supports these measures to prepare for the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits in October.

During inspections, incorrect signs are either immediately removed or shop owners are given seven days to comply with the regulations.