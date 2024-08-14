The Lao Youth Union (LYU) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) marked International Youth Day with an event that gathered 300 young people from across Laos under the theme “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development.”

The event was attended by officials and civil society representatives, emphasizing the intersection of digital technology and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This year’s event aimed to highlight how technology drives global development. Participants engaged in an online video competition to share their visions for using technology to advance progress.

The celebration was part of UNFPA’s global campaign, “Me, My Body, My Planet, My Future,” which promotes a holistic approach to youth well-being, including sexual and reproductive health.

Digital transformation is crucial for the SDGs, with technologies like mobile devices and artificial intelligence playing a significant role. Digital interactions contribute to 70 percent of SDG targets, affecting various aspects of development, according to UNFPA.

In Laos, as of 2023, over 6.1 million mobile phone numbers and 4.6 million internet accounts had been issued, with extensive mobile coverage across the country.

Young people, often seen as “digital natives,” are leading the way in adopting new technologies and shaping digital trends. They play a critical role in leveraging technology to address global challenges as the 2030 SDG deadline approaches.

“Young people possess a remarkable capacity to learn, adapt, and innovate. In today’s world, technology is a vital tool for youth, enabling them to lead the digital transformation that benefits all of society. As adults, it is our responsibility to create the conditions for Lao youth to thrive—ensuring they are healthy, well-educated, gainfully employed, protected, and empowered to actively participate in the nation’s development from an early age,” Monexay Laomoaxong, Secretary General of the Lao Youth Union, said.

The event also focused on promoting youth leadership and engagement, aligning with the Youth and Adolescent Development Plan and the 2021-2030 Youth Development Strategy. Various activities, including artistic performances, debates, and online competitions, were held to foster dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders.

Siriphone Sakulku, UNFPA Laos Officer in Charge, emphasized the importance of youth in achieving the SDGs and the ICPD Programme of Action.

“The continuous collaboration between UNFPA and Lao Youth Union will continue to be marked by strong youth involvement, change for impact, mobilizing all sectors and actors, including media and the private sector to contribute financial and technical resources to youth empowerment and participation,” Siriphone said.

Throughout the year, UNFPA will support youth-led initiatives under the campaign, involving diverse partners to enhance youth empowerment and participation.

