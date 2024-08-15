From Barren Island to Glittering Oasis: The Vinpearl Story

From a barren island to a hospitality empire, Vinpearl’s story mirrors Vietnam’s own transformation, showcasing how vision and resilience can turn challenges into opportunities for both businesses and nations.



HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 August 2024 – Just over two decades ago, Hon Tre Island in Central Vietnam was a desolate, sun-baked land with no fresh water or electricity. It was a forgotten corner of the world, untouched by progress. But then came Pham Nhat Vuong, a visionary who saw potential in this emptiness.

Vinpearl Resort & Spa Ha Long

Vuong’s determination transformed the island into a masterpiece of hospitality and entertainment, marking the start of Vinpearl, Vietnam’s largest tourism-resort-entertainment brand. Vinpearl’s journey is extraordinary, a story of turning the impossible into the irresistible.

Backed by Vingroup, led by billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong, Vinpearl’s influence is vast. With 45 properties across 17 provinces in Vietnam, it’s a testament to their relentless pursuit of perfection, ensuring every guest experiences the extraordinary.

Vinpearl isn’t just about offering a place to stay; it’s about weaving a tapestry of experiences that resonate with every traveler’s soul, leaving an indelible mark on their hearts and minds. It’s about creating moments that spark joy, ignite passion, and leave an everlasting impression.

From Barren Island to Glittering Oasis

The story of Vinpearl started in 2001, when Vuong, fresh from success in Ukraine, saw in Nha Trang’s Hon Tre Island city the potential to put Vietnam on the global tourism map. Many scoffed at his vision of a world-class resort on the barren island—”Like throwing money into the sea,” some said—but Vuong’s determination was unwavering. And by the time Vinpearl Nha Trang, a 5-star resort, emerged on the island in 2003 after 18 months of construction, the doubters were silenced.

Following this initial success, Vuong continued to invest in the island, transforming it into an entertainment complex on a scale that no one had seen before in Vietnam. Thrilling game areas, water parks, aquariums, and walking streets sprung up, offering a diverse range of experiences for visitors. In particular, the 3.2km-long cable car route across Nha Trang sea, which held the title of the world’s longest cable car over the sea for 15 years, became a spectacular breakthrough for Vinpearl, attracting a large number of visitors.

In less than a decade, with a well-defined investment strategy and anticipating high-end resort trends worldwide, Vinpearl had formed its first tourist entertainment complex in one of the most beautiful coastal areas in Vietnam. And to this day, it remains the most attractive destination for tourists every time they visit the coastal city of Nha Trang.

But the success of Vinpearl Nha Trang was just the beginning. It laid the foundation for Vingroup to expand Vinpearl to other provinces and cities across Vietnam, creating a network of luxurious resorts, thrilling amusement parks, and world-class entertainment complexes. Each Vinpearl project leaves a lasting impression with its scale, quality, and rapid deployment, setting trends and shaping the industry.

By now, Vinpearl’s portfolio had grown to include 45 accommodation establishments with over 18,500 rooms and villas, 3 theme parks and 2 amusement parks, 2 parks to preserve and care for semi-wild animals, and 4 golf courses.

This sprawling network ensures that there’s a perfect fit for every traveler, whether you’re a honeymooning couple seeking romance, a family craving adventure, or a business professional in need of a productive yet inspiring environment. Perhaps no subsidiary within the Vingroup ecosystem exemplifies the conglomerate’s customer-centric DNA more than Vinpearl.

A Commitment to Excellence and Sustainability

While the COVID-19 pandemic posed significant challenges to the tourism industry, Vinpearl demonstrated resilience and adaptability, emerging from a tough period on its way to a rapid and full recovery. In 2023, Vinpearl welcomed nearly 742,000 visitors to its resorts and conference facilities, showcasing its enduring appeal. The same year, Vinpearl achieved a net profit of 26 million USD, marking its second consecutive profitable year following the pandemic.

This financial success is just one facet of Vinpearl’s broader impact. It has played a pivotal role in shaping Vietnam’s tourism industry, setting new standards for quality and innovation. The brand’s strategic partnerships with leading global hotel groups have further elevated Vietnam’s tourism profile on the international stage.

Vinpearl’s unwavering commitment to excellence has earned it numerous accolades, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry. Always staying ahead of resort trends, Vinpearl offers a wide array of unique and exciting experiences, ensuring that every guest’s stay is memorable and personalized, from fun-filled vacations in private villas and BBQ parties to the unique experience of glamping in stylish tents.

Vinpearl’s dedication to providing exceptional experiences extends beyond leisure and luxury. The brand is also a pioneer in sustainable tourism, actively promoting green practices and environmental education. Guests can participate in “Green Tours,” where they can visit organic gardens, learn to cook with green ingredients, and engage in activities like recycling workshops and tree planting.

Furthermore, Vinpearl’s state-of-the-art conference centers make it a prime destination for MICE tourism, demonstrating its versatility in catering to both business and leisure travelers. Whether hosting conferences, weddings, or other special events, Vinpearl’s professional staff ensures that every occasion is executed flawlessly.

Even as it expands its global footprint, Vinpearl remains deeply connected to its Vietnamese roots. The brand celebrates the country’s vibrant culture and natural beauty, showcasing its allure to the world through international events and initiatives.

Vinpearl also invests in local communities, creating jobs and opportunities that contribute to the sustainable development of Vietnam. It’s a brand that embodies the spirit of Vietnam, a spirit of resilience, innovation, and unwavering optimism.

