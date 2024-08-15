Laos Marks 74th Mass Media Day with Focus on Digital Media Challenges, AI Integration

On 13 August, Laos celebrated the 74th Anniversary of Mass Media and Publishing Day with a series of discussions aimed at examining the evolving role of media in the country. The events, which included meetings and seminars, addressed key issues such as combating fake news, the impact of social media, and the leveraging of artificial intelligence in the modern newsroom.

In preparation for the event, the Ministry of Culture, Information, and Tourism (MCIT) along with the Lao Journalists Association hosted a seminar on 8 August focused on combating misinformation on social media, with aims to cultivate a more informed press corps capable of effectively countering fake news. The goal was to develop a more informed press corps capable of effectively countering fake news. Deputy Minister Phosy Keomanivong, who attended the seminar, emphasized the need for better public-private sector cooperation and closer ties with international media to attract investment and maintain stability in the media sector.

Prior to this seminar, the MCIT organized another forum on 2 August, hosted by the LJA and MCIT with support from the European Union and the International Care Organization, discussions included the role of artificial intelligence in journalism, including AI’s potential in news verification, translation, and content creation, aiming to equip journalists with necessary skills and strategies for digital monetization

Speaking at the forum was Savankhone Razmountry, President of the Lao Journalists’ Association (LJA), who acknowledged the dual nature of social media. While it enhances the speed of information dissemination, it also brings risks related to the spread of misinformation.

The LJA president urged Lao journalists to stay updated with modern media systems, verify sources, and ensure alignment with government interests.

Other speakers featured Aditta Kittikhoun, Senior Partner at RDK Group, who highlighted the critical need to grasp Facebook’s algorithms, given the platform’s dominant role in distributing news in Laos. He pointed out that although Lao media uses Facebook for distribution, the platform also presents significant competition.

“If you want to use AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, or Claude effectively, first understand the primary AI impacting you daily—Facebook’s evolving algorithms. For media to embrace digitalization, they must think like Facebook, aligning with its machine learning logic that captures attention through user data,” he said. “Though many see Facebook as a tech company, it’s more accurately Laos’s largest media company. While Lao media relies on Facebook for distribution, it’s also their biggest competitor.”

Adding depth to Aditta’s emphasis on AI, Thanousone Phonamart, President of the Lao ICT Association, explored the foundational technologies behind AI and their applications on an international scale. Bounheng Southichack, Managing Director of Lao Youth Radio, provided insights into how various AI tools are being integrated into different aspects of newsroom operations, enhancing efficiency and content creation. Minaxay Philavong, Director General of the Lao National Internet Center, discussed the legal frameworks surrounding fake news, emphasizing the challenges and responsibilities that come with regulating information in the digital age.

Somsavath Phongsa, Director General of the Mass Media Department at the MTCI, noted the significant impact of social media on information dissemination, leading to misinformation and public confusion. He emphasized the need for the media to address these challenges by improving practices and educating the public.

The mass media director also stated that many media professionals in Laos are still grappling with challenges such as the effective use of digital tools and understanding target audiences. He suggested improving human resources to meet the demands of the digital era and highlighted the advantages of digital media, including its speed and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional media.

The forum concluded with a call for media professionals to uphold high standards, continually expand their skills, and adhere to media laws and regulations.

Media and Publishing Day is a significant occasion for the media, publishing, and distribution sectors, highlighting their essential contributions to the nation’s progress. Throughout the journey toward independence and the development of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party has recognized the crucial role of information in driving social and economic advancement. In this context, media, publishing, and distribution—particularly through the Party’s newspaper and various forms of print and digital media—have played a vital role in promoting national unity and supporting the country’s development goals.