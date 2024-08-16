Coda and Farlight Games Launch AFK Journey and Dragon Crystal Top-Ups in Indonesia and Thailand

BANGKOK, THAILAND & JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 August 2024 – Coda Payments Farlight Games , the creator of the popular battle royale game Farlight 84, have once again teamed up for the launch of AFK Journey with Codapay on August 8.

Farlight Games Store to be powered by Codapay

Codapay is Coda’s battle-tested, seamless API integration that allows publishers to accept over 300 payments worldwide on their own website. This partnership will see the integration of Codapay on the Farlight Games Store in Indonesia and Thailand from 8 August, with the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore to follow in September 2024. This means that gamers will be able to use their favourite local payment methods for purchases of AFK Journey’s Dragon Crystal top-ups and offers like the Esperia Monthly Classic and Premium Gazettes. As part of the launch, gamers will get a 5% bonus Dragon Crystals on all purchases made on the Farlight Games Store.

Building on the success of last year’s Farlight 84 launch on Codashop, featuring collaborations with the most popular payment channels in Brazil and the Philippines, Coda and Farlight Games continue their shared goal of bringing gamers more choice and better value with the integration of Codapay on the Farlight Games Store.

“Farlight Games has been an invaluable partner to Coda. The integration of Codapay on the Farlight Games Store comes at a most exciting time – the launch of the much-anticipated AFK Journey – and we’re thrilled to be a part of this milestone. We look forward to bringing gamers seamless, secure and convenient pay through Codapay as they explore Esperia.”, said Steven Zhou, Managing Director, Global Partnerships – Greater APAC at Coda.

AFK Journey players can conveniently top up their Dragon Crystals on the Farlight Games Store using a variety of trusted payment channels powered by Codapay, including but not limited to:

Indonesia: GoPay, OVO, DANA, Indomaret, Alfamart

Thailand:,True Money Wallet, 7-Eleven

Philippines: GCash, Maya, 7-Eleven

Singapore: GrabPay, Singtel

Malaysia: Touch ‘n Go, U Mobile, MAE, CelcomDigi

By integrating Codapay into the Farlight Games Store, Coda and Farlight Games are empowering gamers with more choices and safer transactions for their AFK Journey purchases. This partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to delivering exceptional gaming experiences.

About Coda

Founded in 2011, Coda brings over a decade of expertise in delivering monetization solutions that drive revenue growth for our partners. Coda is trusted by over 300 publishers – including industry giants Activision Blizzard, Bigo, Electronic Arts, Riot Games, and Zynga – to grow revenue, profit margins, and customer engagement by connecting them to 10M+ paying customers around the world. Coda offers channel, platform and payment solutions including Custom Commerce, our 100% customizable web store, Codapay, which offers direct payments integration on publishers’ websites, and Codashop, the preferred destination for in-game content purchases for millions of gamers worldwide. Headquartered in Singapore and backed by Smash Capital, Insight Partners, GIC, Apis Partners, and GMO Global Payment Fund, Coda has been named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum and the Best Payment Solutions Provider for the Gaming Industry (Global) by Global Brand Magazine.