Lao National University Sees Record Low in 2024 Entrance Exam Enrollment Amid Job Market Concerns

The National University of Laos (NUOL) is witnessing a severe drop in students taking entrance exams, with the latest statistics showing a significant decline from 15,000 in both 2016 and 2017 to merely 5,457 in 2024.

The decrease became apparent in 2021 during which Laos was coping with Covid-19, state media reported. That year, only 6,625 high school graduates took the entrance exam, leading the university to admit 7,395 students, including those who did not sit for the test.

However, a brief uptick occurred in 2022, with 10,103 students registering for the exams and 6,990 being accepted, reflecting a partial recovery from the pandemic. However, enrollment numbers fell again in 2023 to 7,441, and have now dropped to a new low in 2024.

The Ministry of Education and Sports attributes the decline primarily to limited job opportunities and low-income prospects, which discourage students from pursuing degrees that may not lead to employment.

Also, the availability of scholarships abroad has drawn many Lao students away from local universities.

In response, NUOL has introduced new scholarships for the 2024-25 academic year, including the NAGAO and Mitsubishi UFJ scholarships, covering fields such as agriculture, science and environment, education, and natural sciences.

These initiatives aim to boost enrollment by providing financial support and attracting international partnerships.