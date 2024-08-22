Innovative Vitality Boosts the Development of Hebei-Xiong’an

XIONG’AN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 August 2024 – Over the past seven years since its establishment, Xiong’an New Area in Hebei Province, north China, has intensified efforts to relieve Beijing of functions non-essential to its role as China’s capital, with the demonstration effect of central enterprises clustering initially emerging. The market economy vitality has continued to burst forth, with the rapid development of the private sector and export-oriented economy. Additionally, a batch of key technologies have accelerated their research and development, enhancing the potential for future development.

The market economy vitality continues to burst out

The Xiong’an Science and Technology Innovation Center has gathered and showcased a series of cutting-edge scientific and technological achievements. With the signing and entry of scientific and technological enterprises and over a dozen research platforms, it is constructing an ecological system for the transformation of achievements where various innovation entities are closely integrated. The pilot test base of the Xiong’an Science and Technology Innovation Center provides a carrier for the development and implementation of innovative achievements through preferential policies. New products developed by related enterprises, such as intelligent connected vehicles and intelligent inspection robots, have already been applied in Xiong’an.

The large-scale operation of innovative industrial platforms has attracted a large number of technology-based private enterprises to settle in Xiong’an New Area. The region has issued policy measures to promote the high-quality development of private investment and to support technological innovation and industrial development. It has established seed funds for scientific and technological innovation, industrial investment guidance funds, and implemented a pilot policy for corporate venture capital income tax, which offers a “three-year reduction and five-year exemption” period. These measures have increased the attractiveness of the area for technology-based enterprises.

Currently, more than ten innovative industrial platforms and over 20 themed buildings have been put into use, attracting inspections and negotiations from a number of private technology-based enterprises from the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and the Yangtze River Delta.

The policies of the Xiong’an Free Trade Zone, Comprehensive Bonded Zone, and Cross-border E-commerce Comprehensive Test Zone overlap, empowering the development of an export-oriented economy. By linking with Tianjin Port, Huanghua Port, and Beijing Daxing Airport, ports have been brought to the “doorstep” of Xiong’an. Leveraging the foreign trade comprehensive service platform in Xiong’an New Area, enterprises have completed nearly 9,900 foreign trade orders.

The key technologies have accelerated the development and practice

Xiong’an is actively deploying high-end R&D platforms and industrial carriers to promote the implementation of key technology research and development. Currently, the Xiong’an New Area is actively advancing the construction of a series of national-level cutting-edge innovation platforms, such as the National Key Laboratory of Aerospace Flight Technology and the National Semiconductor Laser Technology Innovation Center, to accelerate the exploration of cutting-edge technology and the research of key core technologies. Among them, the Xiong’an Innovation Research Institute has established research units such as the Communication Photonics Integrated Chip Laboratory and the Cognitive Intelligence Laboratory, focusing on the research and development of optoelectronic chips and other fields.

To promote the incubation, transformation, industrialization, and scenarization of the latest technologies and products in Xiong’an, Hebei launched the “Future City Scene Collection” scene competition at the end of last year, aiming to facilitate the display of achievements, technology trading, and scene application, thereby promoting the development of future cities and industries. Currently, Xiong’an has hosted 10 competitions, including IPv6 applications, near-zero-carbon building technology applications, and Beidou technology applications, promoting the implementation of new technologies and products through open innovation scene applications.

