Seafood Expo Asia to Showcase Largest International Representation of Exhibitors at its 2024 Edition in Singapore

Seafood and processing equipment and service companies from 46 countries have confirmed their presence.

The Expo provides seafood professionals with a platform to discover new products and innovations, identify new opportunities and markets, keep up to date with market trends and build relationships with new suppliers and partners.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 August 2024 – Seafood Expo Asia, organized by Diversified Communications, taking place 4-6 September at Sands Expo Convention Centre in Singapore, will feature the largest international representation of seafood and processing equipment exhibitors from 46 countries. New to this year’s Expo will be country participation from Azerbaijan, Brazil, Denmark, Morocco, New Caledonia, Qatar, Scotland, Sri Lanka and Venezuela and new regional/national pavilions from Japan, Morocco and Saudi Arabia. Other countries participating will include Australia, Canada, Chile, Ecuador, France, Germany, India, Netherlands, Norway, Mauritius, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam and more.

The exhibit floor will feature seafood companies highlighting their latest seafood offerings and best practices in sustainability and aquaculture. Seafood companies represented at this year’s Expo include AquaChile, Arakou Fishery LTD., AquaPri A/S, Blumar Seafoods, Caleta Bay Mar SpA, Coast Seafood AS, Cultimer, Ferme Marine de Mahebourg Ltd, Geraldton Fishermen’s Co-op, Hofseth International AS, Marennes Oleron Oysters, I.D.I. Corporation, Loch Duart Salmon, Nordic Kingfish A/S, Seaborn A/S, Sjor AS, South African Farmed Abalone Export Council, The Pirates Co., Ltd., The Seafood Company Pte Ltd., Vinh Hoan Corporation, Zalmhuys Group and more.

Seafood professionals and decision-makers from industries including airlines, cruise lines, distributors, caterers, hotels, importers, processors, restaurants, supermarkets, wholesalers and more will attend the event searching for new suppliers, products and trends. High-volume buyers will participate in the business matchmaking program, designed to connect them with seafood exhibitors. Participating companies at this year’s Expo include Big C Supercenter Co., Ltd, Central Food Wholesales Ltd., CJ Freshway, EB Services Company Limited, Emart, ITM Alimentaire International, Japanese Consumers’ Co-operative Union, Royal Seafood International Trading Company Limited, SMSI/ Sysco, Trendcell Sdn Bhd (Jaya Grocer) and Yonghui Superstores and more.

Companies showcasing their aquaculture technologies, state-of-the-art processing equipment and service solutions will include Baader Asia PTE. LTD., D&D Electronics, Co., Ltd, GUNZE LIMITED, Jaw Feng Machinery Co., Ltd and more. FrostiX Co., Ltd. will demonstrate their freezing technology HybridICE, which focuses on cellular level freezing to enhance food quality and safety, and Alpha Aqua A/S will showcase their Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) technology.

“We are thrilled to participate in Seafood Expo Asia for the first time,” said Yasin Kasa, Chief Commercial Officer, Alpha Aqua A/S. “This event provides an excellent platform to showcase our innovative and sustainable Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) technology. We believe that our solutions will not only meet the growing demands for efficient aquaculture but also contribute to a more sustainable future for seafood production. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders and attendees to discuss how our cutting-edge technologies can shape the future of aquaculture.”

Special events on the exhibit floor will engage attendees in educational sessions and competitive activities. Day one and day two of the Expo will include the Young Chef Challenge, where culinary students and professional chefs under the age of 25 will compete in various onsite challenges for a panel of judges. Judges include Eric Neo, Executive Chef, Capella Singapore and President of Singapore Chefs’ Association and the Chairperson of the Asian Culinary Institute Panel of Chefs, Hirofumi Imamura, Chef/Owner, IMAMURA and Ken Loon Tan, Founder, Naked Finn and Co-Owner, Kelly Private Ltd.

Other onsite events will include the Oyster Challenge, a three-round competition where chefs will shuck oysters and creatively pair them with the best sauces, and the Seafood Excellence Asia awards competition, which will recognize the best new seafood products at the Expo.

Seafood industry professionals can learn more about Seafood Expo Asia, find information on the conference program and other special events and register to attend for free by visiting www.seafoodexpo.com/asia.

Hashtag: #SEASIA24

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Seafood Expo Asia

Seafood Expo Asia is a trade event where buyers from across Asia and industry suppliers from around the world come together to network and conduct business in the lucrative Asian market. The event is produced by Diversified Communications and takes place annually in Asia. SeafoodSource is the exposition’s official media covering industry news year-round.

Follow #SEASIA24:

LinkedIn Seafood Expo Asia

Instagram seafoodexpoasia

Facebook SeafoodExpoAsia

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: food and beverage, healthcare, natural and organic, business management and technology. The company’s global seafood portfolio of expositions and media includes Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, Seafood Expo Asia and SeafoodSource.com. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: www.divcom.com.