LG Partners Digital Art Fair to showcase a vision for a Good Life with four essential elements to make Life Better

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 August 2024 –Life is full of countless cherished moments and challenging times too, which all serve to make up the tapestry of our life journey. LG Electronics Hong Kong (LG), a company committed to providing innovative and quality products, understands this well; with the brand’s core philosophy of “Brave Optimism”, LG aims to bring customers a better life vision wherein “Life is Better When Together.” To this end, LG has partnered with Digital Art Fair to create a large-scale outdoor advertising campaign, and a live art installation with renowned digital artist Zenavi who created the “Jar of Life” art film and outdoor billboard. The artwork illustrates four key elements of LG’s innovative products that improve daily life, allowing everyone to experience the beauty of life, even when we are living busy, stressful lives amidst the bustling city environment.

LG’s Managing Director, Yuri Han, introduced the project, saying, “Optimism is all around us; it’s not just an attitude, but a power that enlightens life. Hong Kong is a vibrant city full of energy and opportunities. We hope this activity will convey an optimistic message to our friends in Hong Kong, letting everyone feel the beauty of life through this artistic endeavor.”

Digital Art Fair Founder and Global Fair Director, Gillian Howard, said, “I’m thrilled to enter our third year of collaboration with LG. This campaign of infusing art into daily products highlights LG’s commitment to supporting creative power in Hong Kong, uplifting young artists, and most importantly, bringing positivity to our everyday lives.”

Magnificent Creation by Digital Artist Zenavi, the “Jar of Life” illustrates LG’s “Life’s Good” Campaign

To showcase the joys of life and heartwarming moments which make our stories dynamic and captivating, LG and Digital Art Fair jointly invited digital artist Zenavi to co-create the “Jar of Life” art project, which features the “Life is Better When Together” art film. Zenavi, a digital artist highly acclaimed for creating unique artistic works in a vibrant style, excels at crafting complex kaleidoscopic patterns and thereby conjuring fantastical worlds. This artistic creation emphasizes that a good life is composed of four interconnected aspects: living, enjoyment, rest, and feeling. Each aspect is brought together into a unique “Jar of Life”, which LG fills with its innovative products to help capture and preserve life’s important moments. The campaign aims to reveal the essence of “Life’s Good,” while realizing a vision for a better life for all.

“Jar of Life” : When all four jars are filled, the true essence of “Life’s Good” is revealed, and that is ‘Life is Better When Together’

Artist Zenavi said, “I am so honored to have been given the chance to share my art through this project with LG and Digital Art Fair, allowing creative expression for me while expanded the Jar ideas into their own.

Colorful and intricate jars are a big part of my art style, a symbol of memories we can cherish and bring with us everywhere. To incorporate something I value into “The Jars of Life”, a fun and colorful journey of discovering LG products, has been a dream come true.”

Large-scale Advertising and Art Installation “Life is Better When Together” Set Up in Causeway Bay

Now, everyone can feel the benefits of a better life brought by LG’s innovative home appliances through vibrant and colorful artworks. The brand has set up the “Jar of Life” art installation in Causeway Bay’s Fashion Walk and Paterson Street, as well as a large-scale billboard at Causeway Bay Island Beverley Shopping Centre. LG hopes to combine art, lifestyle and technology, letting people experience the joy and value of life more deeply. Moreover, it aims to show that when every aspect of life is meticulously cared for, we are able to realize the vision of “Life is Better When Together”.

LG Managing Director, Yuri Han, concluded, “We hope everyone can come to Causeway Bay to appreciate the ‘LG better life journey’ concept which we have designed through our passion for caring for you. Here, you can experience the surprises and joy of life through the integration of art, technology and innovative products which help everyone overcome those daily challenges in life.”