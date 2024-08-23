Tawan Taekwondo Shine with Gold at International Championship

The Lao Tawan Taekwondo Club is set to continue its winning streak at the upcoming Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Cup in Luang Prabang province this September.

The anticipation follows a successful performance at the 7th Heroes Taekwondo International Championship in Bangkok, Thailand from 10 to 12 August, where the club’s junior members won several medals.

Vinarinthone Ngonvorarath clinched a gold medal in the boys’ 18 kg U-6 category, while Natxanon Santivilakone achieved gold in the boys’ 49 kg U-14 category, alongside securing two silver and two bronze medals. The event saw 3,069 fighters from 30 countries, with 15 young athletes from the Tawan Taekwondo Club competing.

“The fact that they won gold medals certainly exceeded my expectation, and I’d like to consider that a jackpot,” said the club president, Soutthida Phommavong.

According to Soutthida, her students underwent a five-day-a-week training over two months before the competition.

Looking ahead, the Tawan Taekwondo Club plans to enter 45 fighters in the Korean Ambassador’s Cup, supported by six trainers and the club’s president. With high hopes and a goal of securing 25 gold medals, the club aims to replicate their success from two years ago.