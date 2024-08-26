First Meteorological Tower to be Installed for Savannakhet Wind Farm Projects

On 22 August, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the first meteorological tower in Nathou village, Phin district, Savannakhet Province. This tower will collect crucial wind data to assess wind farm projects in the region.

This installation is part of a project developed under a 2023 Memorandum of Understanding between the Lao government and Naseng-Wayo Renewable Resources Development and Investment Company Limited, in collaboration with UPC Vietnam (Singapore). The project aims to produce clean energy for export to Thailand and Vietnam, with the tower expected to be operational by the end of September.

Earlier this year, the Lao government also signed an agreement with Savan Vayu Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. to develop a 1,200 MW wind power project in Sepon district, Savannakhet Province, marking the largest wind power project in Laos to date. With an investment of approximately USD 2 billion, this project will enhance Laos’ renewable energy capacity and position the country as a significant power exporter in Southeast Asia. The wind farm is projected to be operational by early 2026.

Laos has been expanding its renewable energy projects, aiming to meet its 2030 renewable energy targets and increase its role as an energy supplier in the region. According to the Ministry of Energy and Mines, Laos currently has 94 power plants with a total installed capacity of over 11,600 MW. About 80 percent of the country’s electricity is exported, primarily to Thailand and Vietnam, which are the largest markets for Lao electricity.