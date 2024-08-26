Sun Life Announces Title Sponsorship of the Inaugural ART021 HONG KONG

Presenting Sun Life Pavilion: “Sun Life Believes Art Can Forge a Brighter Tomorrow”



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 August 2024 – Sun Life is proud to announce title sponsorship of ART021 HONG KONG Contemporary Art Fair, marking the highly anticipated debut of this prestigious art fair in Hong Kong, following its acclaimed successes in mainland China with over 20 international-grade art fairs hosted over the past decade.

Sun Life announces title sponsorship of ART021 HONG KONG, presenting the Sun Life Pavilion. A journey through the past, present, and future, showcasing the evolution of Hong Kong’s art and cultural identity.

Founded in 2013 in mainland China, the annual art fair has gained immense popularity among celebrities and art collectors over the years, providing a professional platform for art-lovers to exchange ideas and share the latest trends in contemporary art.

Rooted in Hong Kong for 132 years and founded in Canada, Sun Life is a leader in providing protection and wealth management services, committed to building a sustainable future. This year, Sun Life extends its mission to the cultural and artistic realms by sponsoring one of Asia’s most influential art events. As the title sponsor, Sun Life aims to transcend geographical boundaries, providing an international platform for renowned artists from Hong Kong, mainland China, and around the globe. This initiative will foster artistic exchange and learning, creating unity among artists. It will also offer the public an immersive artistic experience, beautifully realizing Sun Life’s international brand status and expansive vision.

With a vision to redefine the art fair experience, the event will be held from August 28 to September 8, across iconic art venues such as the West Kowloon Cultural District, The Fringe Club, Victoria Park and Asia Society HK Center. The art fair will showcase five distinctive sections, including GALLERIES, VIDEOS, SCULPTURE, EXPANSION and GBA ART WEEK.

Irene Ho, Chief Marketing Officer of Sun Life Hong Kong Limited, said, “Sun Life is committed to enriching the city’s cultural fabric by championing large-scale art and cultural events. With our strong heritage in Hong Kong, our deep understanding and affection for this city are unparalleled. We firmly believe that art can forge a brighter tomorrow, and we aim to tell our story through art, showcasing Sun Life’s commitment to and aspirations for Hong Kong.

By bringing this prestigious event to the city, we also strive to create a regional impact through the intersection of art and finance, ignite creative ideas, and build a sustainable future through creative practices and community engagement, thus inspiring future generations through the art of future-ready.”

Sun Life Pavilion: From Past to Present, Towards a Sustainable Future

As the title sponsor, Sun Life is proud to present the Sun Life Pavilion, located at 3/F of Phillips Asia Headquarters in the West Kowloon Cultural District, where it showcases the storytelling power of art. Sun Life will feature artworks from a group of talented local artists to depict Hong Kong’s past, present, and future through their creative and compelling art pieces. This reflects Sun Life’s role in the transformations in Hong Kong’s history and embracing the cultural evolution.

Past – Every Step Makes a Mark

Sun Life has been an integral part of the local community, and its dedication of bringing advanced financial security for the people of Hong Kong, making a mark in every corner. Similarly, Sun Life features work by the renowned local artist Tsang Tsou Choi, commonly referred to as “Emperor of Kowloon”. His first street painting in 1956 and his iconic calligraphy pieces left his mark across Hong Kong and beyond.

Present – Leading with Foresight

Sun Life remains in tune with societal shifts and market turbulence, always staying ahead and striving for excellence. This forward-thinking approach is reflected in the works of Michael Lau, the “Godfather of Designer Toys,” who revolutionizes toy design into a form of contemporary art. His works blend life experiences with trendy culture, offering a modern perspective on Hong Kong’s dynamic art scene. Adrian Wong, winner of the 2013-2014 Sovereign Asian Art Prize, will also be featured in the Pavilion, whose works delve into the relationship between urban history and cultural identity.

Future – Leading the Way to a Sustainable Future

Never settling for its current achievements, Sun Life continuously seeks breakthroughs and reaches for new heights. This philosophy resonates with the works of Lui Chun Kwong, which redefines traditional landscape paintings with innovative techniques, creating an aesthetic like no other. Sun Life values the environment and the city’s future, pioneering sustainable development through its products. The company believes that artistic expressions can also champion the principles of sustainability. Lam Yau Sum‘s work is a notable example; created with eco-friendly materials, each art piece inspires thoughts on environmental preservation.

New Artwork Debut by Mural Artist Kristopher Ho

Apart from the impressive lineup of artists, the Sun Life Pavilion will also feature the debut of a new artwork by mural artist Kristopher Ho. The live art masterpiece will be created on-site offer visitors a unique and immersive experience, taking them on a journey through Hong Kong’s history, cultural transformation, and future aspirations.

Headphone Designed by Daniel Wu, A New Immersive Sound Experience

Internationally acclaimed star Daniel Wu, deeply passionate about architecture and design, is a stalwart supporter of artistic development. Named this year’s Arts and Culture Ambassador for the “ART021 HONG KONG Contemporary Art Fair,” Daniel Wu has also been invited as a Guest Artist at the ART021 HONG KONG Sun Life Pavilion. There, he will showcase the BAUD headphones, a cross-disciplinary design project he personally worked on with the Swedish audio brand, serving as the designated audio listening experience within the pavilion. Teaming up with artist Olivier Cong, these headphones whisk audiences away into a world of artistic enchantment, evoking a sense of tranquil contemplation within the artwork.

The ART021 HONG KONG Sun Life Pavilion serves as the inaugural global platform for limited edition BAUD x Daniel Wu headphones, leading audiences on an exploration of the present and the world through sound and imagery. Just as Sun Life remains attuned to the pulse of the world, fostering a keen sense of awareness of the times and igniting a wave of fresh and innovative ideas.

Irene Ho concluded, “At Sun Life, we strive to elevate Client experiences through the power of innovation. We take great pleasure in offering art enthusiasts a truly unique experience at our Pavilion. By connecting with these distinguished artists, we present artworks that beautifully capture the essence of Hong Kong – its rich history, dynamic present, and promising future, reflecting both our brand’s enduring legacy and our forward-looking vision.”

Event Details: Sun Life Pavilion at ART021 HONG KONG

Dates : August 30 – September 1, 2024

: August 30 – September 1, 2024 Location : Phillips Asia Headquarters, 3/F, WKCDA Tower, West Kowloon Cultural District, 8 Austin Road, West Kowloon Cultural District, Hong Kong

: Phillips Asia Headquarters, 3/F, WKCDA Tower, West Kowloon Cultural District, 8 Austin Road, West Kowloon Cultural District, Hong Kong Hours: August 30 (3:00 pm – 8:00 pm), August 31 (1:00 pm – 8:00 pm), September 1 (1:00 pm – 6:00 pm)

Join us at ART021 HONG KONG to experience the vibrant fusion of art and culture. For more information and ticketing, visit Cityline Ticketing.

