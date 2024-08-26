Vizzio Technologies, Foxconn Industrial Internet, and Ingrasys redefine Smart Manufacturing with Global Digital Twin Collaboration for the World’s First AI Server WEF Lighthouse Factory

SINGAPORE – Media Outreach Newswire – 26 August 2024 – In a groundbreaking partnership, Vizzio Technologies Pte Ltd, Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII), and INGRASYS are spearheading a transformative era in smart manufacturing. This collaboration focuses on creating digital twins for World Economic Forum (WEF) Lighthouse Factories worldwide, leveraging advanced satellite imaging and artificial intelligence to develop immersive 3D representations of manufacturing environments.

Digital twins, virtual replicas of physical environments, are revolutionising industry operations by integrating AI, IoT, and real-time analytics. This technology enhances precision, adaptability, and sustainability in manufacturing processes, setting new benchmarks for Industry 4.0 excellence.

Key Achievements

World’s First Live 3D Digital Twin: Vizzio Technologies and Fii have launched the first live 3D digital twin of FII’s global manufacturing sites, marking a significant milestone in smart manufacturing. This achievement not only highlights the technological prowess of Vizzio Technologies but also sets a new standard for digital innovation in the manufacturing sector. By creating a digital twin of a manufacturing site, companies can monitor, analyse, and optimise their operations in real-time, leading to significant improvements in efficiency and productivity.

Global Collaboration: This partnership spans FIIi’s WEF-certified Lighthouse Factories globally, standardising digital twin experiences across all manufacturing hubs. This global collaboration underscores the commitment of Vizzio Technologies, Fii, and INGRASYS to drive innovation and excellence in the manufacturing industry. By leveraging the strengths and expertise of each partner, this initiative aims to create a unified and standardised digital twin platform that can be deployed across various manufacturing sites worldwide.

Advanced Technology Integration: Utilising Vizzio’s satellite imagery and AI, the collaboration constructs accurate photorealistic 3D models, providing superior alternatives to traditional methods. This advanced technology integration allows for the creation of highly detailed and accurate digital representations of physical environments, enabling better decision-making and operational efficiency. The use of satellite imagery and AI ensures that the digital twins are not only accurate but also scalable and adaptable to various manufacturing environments.

Cost-Effective and Fast 3D Mapping: Vizzio’s rapid 3D mapping workflow integrates cutting-edge street views and indoor/outdoor 3D maps, significantly reducing digital twin creation costs compared to traditional LIDAR methods. This cost-effective approach allows more companies to adopt digital twin technology, democratising access to advanced manufacturing solutions. By reducing the costs and time required to create digital twins, Vizzio Technologies is making it easier for companies to implement and benefit from this transformative technology.

Real-Time 3D Virtual Tours: The partnership includes installing POLYTRON 4K 360 cameras, enabling real-time virtual tours, enhancing operational efficiency, and advancing sustainability practices. These real-time 3D virtual tours provide an immersive and interactive experience, allowing stakeholders to remotely monitor and manage manufacturing operations. This not only reduces the need for physical site visits but also enhances transparency and collaboration among teams.



Significance of the Partnership



Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII), a subsidiary of Foxconn Group—one of the world’s largest electronics manufacturers, renowned for assembling products for leading companies such as Apple—focuses on driving innovation in smart manufacturing, industrial internet solutions, cloud computing, and AI. FII was established to capitalise on Foxconn’s vast manufacturing expertise and spearhead the development of Industry 4.0 technologies.

FII’s core businesses include the development of advanced robotics, automated assembly lines, and IoT systems aimed at optimising production efficiency and reducing operational costs. The company is also at the forefront of integrating big data and AI into its manufacturing processes, providing cutting-edge technological solutions to other industrial players.

In 2018, FII was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, marking one of China’s most significant IPOs at the time. This move was part of Foxconn’s broader strategy to diversify its operations beyond traditional electronics manufacturing, expanding into high-tech and value-added services.

Leadership Insights



Zongchang Liu, CDO of Foxconn Industrial Internet: “Partnering with Vizzio Technologies to build digital twins for our Lighthouse Factories demonstrates our commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices. This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to driving technological advancements that shape the future of industries. By leveraging the capabilities of digital twins, we are able to enhance our operational efficiency, reduce costs, and achieve our sustainability goals.”

Jon Lee, Founder of Vizzio: “This collaboration with FII represents a seminal moment in digital manufacturing innovation, where precision converges with sustainability. Our expertise in 3D city mapping, combined with FII’s industry leadership, establishes a new standard for smart factories. We are thrilled to be part of this transformative journey, which not only enhances our technological capabilities but also reaffirms our commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the manufacturing sector.”

AI-Driven Precision Analytics



State-of-the-art AI algorithms drive advanced analytics and modelling processes, offering real-time visibility into production operations. This enables proactive decision-making, reduces downtime, optimises maintenance scheduling, and aligns with sustainability objectives. By leveraging AI-driven precision analytics, companies can gain deeper insights into their operations, identify potential issues before they escalate, and make data-driven decisions that enhance efficiency and productivity. The integration of AI algorithms into the digital twin platform ensures that the data collected is accurate, relevant, and actionable.

Read more about the collaboration here: https://www.fii-foxconn.com/en/NewsDetail?id=2658

Watch the official statement here: https://youtu.be/WRJQQ4LlIC4

Hashtag: #VizzioTechnologies #FII #Ingrasys #AITechnology

https://vizzio.ai/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/vizziotech/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vizzio Technologies

Vizzio Technologies leads the world in creating detailed 3D city models using satellite imagery and AI. We produce immersive digital twins of cities globally, integrating multi-resolution data and machine learning for real-time insights and modelling. Established in 2020, we have mapped over 1 million square kilometres of urban space, filed 34 patents, and saved 75% of time compared to traditional methods. Our goal is to deliver dimensionally accurate, photorealistic digital twins for every city on Earth, supporting a range of applications from urban planning to security.