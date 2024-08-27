First Cold-Chain Train Connects Yunnan with Vientiane

China has introduced its first refrigerated freight train service from Yunnan Province to Laos via the Lao-China Railway, marking a significant step in enhancing the efficiency of transporting perishable goods across the region.

This service began on 23 August, carrying 400 tons of fresh vegetables. The train departed from China’s Yuxi City in Yunnan Province traveled to Vientiane, Laos, and continued by road to Bangkok, Thailand. The service features modern refrigerated containers designed to maintain the quality of fruits and vegetables throughout the journey.

According Zhang Guilan, Deputy Director of the Yuxi Municipal Trade Office, Yunnan Province aims to transport over 50,000 tons of high-quality fruits and vegetables annually to various countries in the Indochina Peninsula through this railway.

Moreover, Xu Jiefeng, Department director of the Kunming logistic center, China Railway Kunming Bureau Group Co Ltd, highlighted that this efficient transportation channel not only meets customer needs for maintaining the temperature of frozen goods but also underscores the Lao-China Railway’s contribution to China’s international trade and economic expansion.

Since its inception in December 2021, the Lao-China Railway has transported over 10 million tons of goods.