Samsung Delivers Exceptional Laundry Efficiency and Convenience with the New Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™

Latest All-in-One laundry solution by Samsung integrates a washer, dryer and various AI features that make it the brand’s most intelligent, efficient and environmentally conscious laundry combo to date.



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 August 2024 – Samsung Electronics Singapore expanded their range of laundry solutions with the new Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™, its first All-in-One laundry solution that integrates a large capacity washer, a Heatpump Technology dryer and AI to deliver exceptional efficiency and convenience. As the first Samsung combo appliance to use Heatpump Technology in place of the condensing method for laundry drying, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ dries clothes at low temperatures to prevent fabric shrinkage, while saving time1 and energy2. The combo’s various AI features also help to take the guesswork out of laundry permutations to make daily housework more convenient for homeowners.

Samsung’s Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ is an All-in-One washer and dryer that offers a one-stop, time-saving laundry solution

“The latest addition to our Bespoke AI lineup strengthens Samsung’s commitment to deliver an intuitive and connective home experience to homeowners. Samsung’s AI-integrated appliances offer intelligent support for homeowners to help them do less and enjoy more. The new Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ will not only redefine daily laundry routines, it will revolutionise the home laundry experience by making the process more intelligent, efficient and environmentally conscious for homeowners and their families,” said Gavin Yeong, Head of Digital Appliances, Samsung Electronics Singapore.

All-in-One Laundry Solution with Heatpump Technology

As an All-in-One laundry solution, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ is capable of washing and drying more clothes in a single load, eliminating the need to transfer large amounts of wet clothes from the washer to a separate dryer. With a large capacity drum that washes up to 25kg and dries up to 15kg of laundry, the combo makes daily laundry a breeze for homeowners.

The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ uses Heatpump Technology to dry clothes at low temperatures to prevent fabric shrinkage, while saving time and energy

The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ uses Heatpump Technology to enhance the drying performance by improving the efficiency of the internal air circulation, using less energy and preventing fabric shrinkage. Equipped with an especially large heat exchanger, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ is able to reduce drying times by up to 60%1 and energy usage by up to 75%2 with Heatpump Technology.

AI-powered Efficiency and Convenience

The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ is equipped with AI Home3, a 7-inch LCD display that serves as an intuitive control centre for homeowners to manage their laundry in a simple manner. Besides enabling a flexible control experience for users to quickly select functions and adjust settings, AI Home personalises homeowners’ washing and drying cycles by remembering users’ habits and suggesting cycles using machine learning. Once the cycle is complete, AI Home provides an energy and water consumption report through the SmartThings app4. AI Home also incorporates multi-tasking features, enabling homeowners to take calls, set alarms and access entertainment content, while monitoring the status of all the connected appliances within their home.

AI Home is the 7″ LCD Display that lets homeowners control their appliance intuitively with their fingers.

Featuring AI Wash5 and AI Dry5 functions, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ uses sensors to adjust the washing and drying performance of each load to enable more thorough and efficient6 laundry cycles. With AI Wash, the weight, type of fabric and soiling level of each load can be automatically detected for the machine to dispense the right amount of water and detergent for each wash cycle. It also continuously adjusts the soaking, rinsing and spinning times to achieve the optimal wash cycles automatically. After the washing cycle is complete, the AI Dry feature automatically adjusts the drying process based on the weight and moisture content for each load, saving homeowners’ time and energy.

Saving Time with Every Wash

Equipped with the Super Speed cycle feature, users can finish a single clean and dry cycle in just 98 minutes7. This means that a washing load can be completed in 28 minutes8 and a drying cycle can be completed in 70 minutes9, giving homeowners greater time savings with every wash.

The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ is also equipped with the Auto Open Door feature. At the end of each cycle, the appliance’s door automatically opens to allow humid air to escape the drum and prevents water buildup on the door diaphragm. This prevents a musty odour from developing in the event that homeowners do not open the door immediately after each laundry cycle.

Tailored Care For Different Fabrics

Homeowners can expect a more thorough wash with AI Ecobubble™10, a technology that dissolves detergent to create a thick cleansing foam that penetrates fabrics11 for a deeper clean. It can also detect the type of fabric to optimise the amount of bubbles and washing time on AI Wash & Dry cycles. The powerful Speed Spray system then rinses away dirt and detergent residue quickly, ensuring a thorough clean while being gentle on fabrics12.

With the Flex Auto Dispense System, appropriate amounts of detergent and softener are automatically dispensed for every wash cycle, alleviating the need for homeowners to estimate the right amount for each load. The Flex Auto Dispense System consists of two containers to hold detergent and softener13, while providing the flexibility for homeowners to designate their preferred compartments for softener and detergent.

The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ also features a Less Microfiber Cycle mode, which adjusts the motor’s revolution speed and washing intensiveness to help prevent synthetic clothes from shedding microfibers, reducing the amount of microfiber in the water drained from the washing machines by up to 60%14. This feature is developed with support from Ocean Wise Plastics Labs and Patagonia, as part of Samsung’s efforts to reduce microplastics pollution from being discharged into waterways.

To ensure durability for long term use, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ features the Digital Inverter Technology that utilises strong magnets for a quiet and powerful performance with enhanced energy efficiency. It also features the industry’s longest warranty15 of 20 years on its high-quality motor, ensuring long-lasting performance.

Elevate Your Laundry Experience with SmartThings

The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ comes with Samsung SmartThings integration to elevate homeowners’ laundry experience. Homeowners can tap on SmartThings Energy to monitor and manage energy use in real-time, receive monthly reports on energy consumption and set energy target alerts.

Within SmartThings Energy, homeowners can access AI Energy Mode to check their daily, weekly and monthly power consumption, and estimate their monthly electricity bill. When selected, it intelligently reduces energy use by up to 60% on washing, up to 30% on drying.

Homeowners can also check on their appliance’s status and proactively address any maintenance needs with Home Care. The feature automatically notifies homeowners on parts that require replacement, while helping to diagnose and troubleshoot issues. The Clothing Care feature also enables homeowners to customise each cycle by taking a photo of their clothes’ care labels and registering them under “My Closet”.

Bespoke AI Laundry Options for Every Home

Besides the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™, Samsung also offers a range of Bespoke AI™ Laundry options with varying capacities and features to suit every home. The range includes the Bespoke AI™ Laundry with 11kg capacity for the washer and the washer dryer combo, as well as a 10kg capacity dryer model.

Availability and Pricing

The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ is available for pre-order from 29 August to 29 September 2024 at the Samsung Online Store and selected consumer electronics stores.

Details on the availability and pricing of the new Bespoke AI Laundry range are as follows:

Model RRP Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ (25kg + 15kg) WD25DB8995BZSP Pre-order price: $4,699

(comes with choice of either a complimentary pedestal OR 1 year worth of Persil detergent) Usual price:

$5,499 Bespoke AI™ Laundry Washer Dryer Combo (11kg + 7kg) WD11DB9B84GDSP $2,149 Bespoke AI™ Laundry Washer (11kg) WW11DB9B84GDSP $1,949 Bespoke AI™ Laundry Dryer (10kg) DV10DB94A0GDSP $2,199

For more information, please visit the Samsung website.

Annex – Product Specifications

Model Code WD25DB8995BZSP

Bespoke AI Laundry Combo™ (25kg + 15kg) Capacity Washing Capacity 25kg Drying Capacity 15kg Design Colour Dark Silver Steel Door Black deco + glass Panel Display 7″ Touch LCD Performance Water Efficiency (WELS) 4 Ticks Feature AI Wash & Dry Yes Air Wash Yes Spin Speed 1100 rpm Bubble Soak Yes Bubble technology Yes Motor DIT VRT VRT+ Auto Dispense Yes Interior Drum Light Yes Language Setting Yes Smart Things Yes Smart Control Yes Child Lock Yes Delay End Yes Door Lock Yes Drum Clean+ Yes Drum type Swirl+ Steam Yes Super Speed Yes Auto Open Door Yes Self Dry Yes Voice Enabled Yes Cycle AI Wash & Dry Yes Air Bedding Care Yes Baby Care Yes Bedding Yes Cool Air Yes Cotton Yes Delicates Yes Denim Yes Down Jacket Care Yes Less Microfiber Yes Pet Care Yes Product Care Yes Rinse + Spin Yes Sanitise Yes Shirts Yes Spin Only Yes Super Speed Yes Time Dry Yes Towels Yes Wool Yes Option List Smart Control, Bubble Soak, Add Garments, DrumLight, Dose Per Wash, Dose Per Rinse, Delay End, Child Lock, Alarm Off, Dry prep. Setting List AI Pattern, Language, Calibration, Adjust Display Brightness, Adjust Volume, Change on/off sound, Change task ending sound, System Reset Physical Specifications Net Dimension (WxHxD) 686 x 1110 x 875 mm Net Weight 147 kg Gross Dimension (WxHxD) 746 x 1250 x 915 mm Gross Weight 152 kg Smart WiFi Embedded Yes App Connectivity SmartThings App Support Yes

Model Code WD11DB9B84GDSP

Bespoke AI™ Laundry Washer Dryer Combo (11kg + 7kg) Capacity Washing Capacity 11kg Drying Capacity 7kg Design Colour Dark Silver Steel Door Tempered Glass Door Panel Display 7″ Touch LCD Performance Water Efficiency (WELS) 4 Ticks Feature AI Control Yes AI Wash Yes AI EcoBubble Yes AI Energy Mode Yes QuickDrive Yes Air Wash Yes Spin Speed 1400 rpm Bubble Soak Yes Bubble technology Yes Motor DIT Auto Dispense Yes Smart Control Yes Child Lock Yes Delay End Yes Drum Clean+ Yes Drum type Swirl Hot/Cold Water Inlet Cold Intensive Yes My Cycle Yes Pre Wash Yes Steam Yes Super Speed Yes Time Dry Yes Cycle AI Wash Yes Air Wash Yes Bedding Yes Colours Yes Cotton Yes Delicates Yes Drain/Spin Yes Drum Clean+ Yes E Cotton Yes Less Microfiber Yes Outdoor Yes Pet Care Yes Rinse + Spin Yes Shirts Yes Silent Wash Yes Super Eco Wash Yes Super Speed Yes Synthetics Yes Towels Yes Wash+Dry Yes Wool Yes Cotton Dry Yes Synthetics Dry Yes 15′ Quick Wash Yes Hygiene Steam Yes Physical Specifications Net Dimension (WxHxD) 600 x 850 x 550 mm Net Weight 78 kg Gross Dimension (WxHxD) 683 x 890 x 701 mm Gross Weight 82 kg Smart WiFi Embedded Yes App Connectivity SmartThings App Support Yes

Model Code WW11DB9B84GDSP

Bespoke AI™ Laundry Washer (11kg) Capacity Washing Capacity 11kg Design Colour Dark Silver Steel Door Tempered Glass Door Panel Display 7″ Touch LCD Performance Water Efficiency (WELS) 4 Ticks Feature AI Control Yes AI Wash Yes AI EcoBubble Yes AI Energy Mode Yes QuickDrive Yes Auto Dispense Yes Bubble Soak Yes Bubble technology Yes Child Lock Yes Delay End Yes Drum Clean+ Yes Drum type Swirl Hot/Cold Water Inlet Cold Intensive Yes Language Setting Yes Motor DIT My Cycle Yes Pre Wash Yes Quick Wash Yes Smart Control Yes Smart Things Yes Spin Speed 1400 rpm StayClean Drawer Yes Steam Yes Super Speed Yes Cycle AI Wash Yes Super Speed Yes 15′ Quick Wash Yes Activewear Yes Baby Care Yes Bedding Yes Cloudy Day Yes Cotton Yes Colours Yes Delicates Yes Drain/Spin QuickDrive, Wrinkle Prevent, Dry Level, Dry Time, Damp Alert, Smart Control, Drum Light, Child Lock, Sound Off, Calibration Drum Clean+ Yes E Cotton Yes Hygiene Steam Yes Jeans Yes Less Microfiber Yes Outdoor Yes Pet Care Wash Yes Rinse + Spin Yes Shirts Yes Silent Wash Yes Super Eco Wash Yes Synthetics Yes Towels Yes Wool Yes Physical Specifications Net Dimension (WxHxD) 600 x 850 x 550 mm Net Weight 75 kg Gross Dimension (WxHxD) 683 x 940 x 701 mm Gross Weight 79 kg Smart WiFi Embedded Yes App Connectivity SmartThings App Support Yes

Model Code DV10DB94A0GDSP

Bespoke AI™ Laundry Dryer (10kg) Capacity Drying Capacity 10kg Design Colour Dark Silver Steel Door Tempered Glass Door Panel Display 7″ Touch LCD Performance Type of Dryer Heatpump Energy Consumption (annual) 245 kWh / 5 Ticks Feature AI Control Yes AI Energy Mode Yes Interior Drum Light Yes AI Dry Yes QuickDrive Yes Motor DIT Compressor Inverter Smart Control Yes Reversible Door No Child Lock Yes Damp Alert Yes Drum type Diamond Dry Level 4 Levels Drying Rack Yes Drying Time selector Yes Mixed Load Bell Yes Progress Indicator Yes Wrinkle Prevent Yes OptimalDry System Yes Smart Things Yes Cycle AI Dry Yes Pet Care Dry Yes Cool Air Yes Iron Dry Yes Outdoor Yes Self Tub Dry Yes Time Dry Yes Towels Yes Warm Air Yes Wool Yes Option List QuickDrive, Wrinkle Prevent, Dry Level, Dry Time, Damp Alert, Smart Control, Drum Light, Child Lock, Sound Off, Calibration Air Refresh Yes Bedding Yes Quick Dry 35′ Yes Cotton Yes Delicates Yes Mixed Load Yes Shirts Yes Synthetics Yes Silent Dry Yes Super Speed Yes Hygiene Care Yes Downloaded Yes Physical Specifications Net Dimension (WxHxD) 600 x 850 x 600 mm Net Weight 53 kg Gross Dimension (WxHxD) 680 x 1000 x 700 mm Gross Weight 59 kg Smart WiFi Embedded Yes App Connectivity SmartThings App Support Yes

1Based on internal testing of the cycle time when drying an IEC 3kg load with Cotton cycle. Results: BESPOKE AI Laundry Combo model with a heat pump (WD21B6400KV) = 78 minutes vs. WD21B6400KV/** combo model with a condenser= 202 minutes, which is a reduction of 60%. Individual results may vary based on actual load contents. 2Based on internal testing and verified by KATRI (Korea Apparel Testing Research Institute) of the cycle energy consumption when drying an IEC 3kg load with Cotton cycle. 3Does not mean all services available on the AI Home are AI or generate information or outcomes using AI. The services/features that use deep learning models are limited to AI Smart Dial, AI Wash & Dry, and Voice enabled with Bixby. The learning models may be updated from time to time and may generate incomplete or incorrect information. 4The SmartThings App is available on Android and iOS devices. A Wi-Fi connection and a Samsung account are required. 5Detection and sensing capabilities are based on our deep learning models trained using predefined set of data and may yield inaccurate or incorrect results. New datasets may be introduced to our learning models from time to time to enhance its accuracy 6Based on AI-based algorithm and internal testing using the AI Wash & Dry cycle on an IEC 8lb load. A turbidity sensor operates for all weights, while fabric sensing operates for 8lbs and under. Actual results may vary depending on individual use. 7Based on internal testing and verified by KATRI (Korea Apparel Testing Research Institute) of the cycle time when drying a DOE (50% cotton/50% polyester) 3kg load with a Super Speed cycle of WD25DB8995BZ model. The washing and drying cycle was completed in 98 minutes. Results may vary depending on the actual usage environment. 8Wash in 28 minutes: Based on using a Super Speed cycle with an 10lb DOE (cotton 50% +polyester 50%) load. Individual results may vary based on actual load contents. 9Dry in 70 minutes: Based on using a Super Speed cycle with an 10lb DOE (cotton 50% + polyester 50%) load with a Residual Moisture Content (RMC) of 48% after a wash cycle. Individual results may vary based on actual load contents. 10AI Ecobubble™’s detection and sensing capabilities are available for AI Wash & Dry and Bedding cycles only and are based on our deep learning models trained using predefined set of data and may yield inaccurate or incorrect results. New datasets may be introduced to our learning models from time to time to enhance its accuracy. 11Tested with Ecobubble™ vs. normal water-based detergent using the AHAM test. 12Based on the Performance Lab Test report by Springboard Engineering on EMPA strips, comparing a normal detergent solution and bubble technology without mechanical action. Individual results may vary. 13Expected number of loads: 1 compartment can hold general detergent for up to 17 loads. Flex compartment can hold one of the following: softener for up to 19 loads, general detergent for up to 15 loads or specialty detergent for up to 36 loads. If both compartments are used for detergent only, it can hold up to 32 loads. 14Based on testing by the Ocean Wise Plastics Lab using a 2kg load of 100% polyester hoodies, comparing the Synthetics cycle on a Samsung conventional model 27″ washing machine with Korean design and the Less Microfiber cycle. Results may vary depending on the actual clothes and usage conditions. 15The 20-year parts warranty is only applicable to the inverter motor.

