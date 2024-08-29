Vietnam, Laos Strengthen Military Ties During High-Level Visit

A high-ranking Vietnamese delegation visited Laos from 26-28 August with the objective of fortifying military relations and enhancing bilateral security cooperation. The visit was led by Trinh Van Quyet, a senior leader of the Vietnam People’s Army.

On the first day, Quyet engaged with top Lao officials, including General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, as well as Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone. During these meetings, the Lao leadership highlighted the importance of the visit in reinforcing the enduring friendship and special solidarity between Laos and Vietnam. They commended the long-standing cooperation between their militaries, particularly in addressing crime and ensuring regional security.

The discussions served to highlight the critical role of high-level exchanges in strengthening political trust and collaboration. Both sides reiterated their commitment to working together on issues such as transnational crime, including drug trafficking and human trafficking, and on maintaining stability along their shared border.

The following day, Vietnam’s Minister of Public Security, Luong Tam Quang, met with his Lao counterpart, Vilay Lakhamphong, to assess the progress of their bilateral security initiatives. The talks focused on joint efforts to safeguard political security, prevent sabotage by hostile elements, and ensure robust security for Laos’ upcoming ASEAN Chairmanship in 2024.

In a notable gesture of support, the Vietnamese delegation presented Laos with five vehicles and specialized equipment intended to bolster security efforts for the ASEAN Summit and associated events.

Quyet and his delegation also met with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister General Chansamone Chanyalath. The agenda included discussions on expanding military cooperation to tackle both traditional and emerging security challenges. Preparations for the Vietnam-Laos Border Defense Friendship Exchange, scheduled for October, were also reviewed.

General Quyet reaffirmed Vietnam’s strong support for Laos, particularly as it prepares to assume the ASEAN Chairmanship. Both countries expressed confidence that their continued collaboration would enhance regional stability and foster mutual development.

The agreements and discussions from this visit are expected to further cement the ties between the two nations, ensuring continued cooperation and shared support well into the future.