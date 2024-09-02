2024 China-ASEAN Youth Story Collection Field Visit Concludes Successfully

Interaction with Electrical Engineer

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 September 2024 – From August 23rd to August 28th, the “I Show ASEAN” China-ASEAN Youth Story Collection, initiated by CICG Center for Cultural Communication, embarked on a field visit to Laos and Vietnam. Focusing on overseas projects in ASEAN of China Southern Power Grid, this endeavor encouraged youth groups to actively engage in China-ASEAN industrial collaboration and cultural exchanges through field visits and story-sharing sessions.

The event drew an esteemed crowd, including over 20 journalists from prominent ASEAN-China mainstream media outlets, scholars from ASEAN nations, and international key opinion leaders from China, Laos, Vietnam, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Heart-to-Heart Connections: ASEAN Youth Share Their Attachment to China



The official story-sharing event unfolded on August 23rd in Luang Prabang, Laos. Yu Tao, Vice President of China International Communications Group (CICG), delivered a video address. Other speakers included Liang Dazong, Counselor at Embassy of China in Laos, Souvanhnahong Lathanaphim, a scholar form National University of Laos, and Huang Wengang, General Manager of Electricité du Laos Transmission Company Limited (EDL-T). .

During the story sharing session, three Lao youths from different fields shared their personal connections with China. Lao tour guide Phoutsady Souliyamath recounted how China-Laos cooperation has transformed Laos’ power supply, and also reflected on his experience studying in China and discussed the significant impact of the China-Laos Railway on the local tourism industry.

Phetvanna Sisamouth (Wan Na), whose name embodies her dual cultural heritage— “Wan” from Vientiane and “Na” from Xishuangbanna, shared her experiences working with EDL-T, a joint venture between China Southern Power Grid and Electricite du Laos. She eloquently discussed the similarities and differences between Chinese and Lao cultures and her deep camaraderie with Chinese colleagues, expressing her aspiration to be a bridge of friendship between the two nations.

Vongthongkham Natkanya, recounted her journey from learning Chinese to marrying into a Chinese family and eventually becoming a social media content creator. She hopes that her work and stories will inspire more young people to contribute to the exchanges and friendship between China and Laos.

Tangible Connections: China-ASEAN Power Cooperation Drives Development



On August 23, the day before the story sharing, the visiting group visited the 115kV SENESOUK Substation in Luang Prabang for interviews and research.

The substation, operated by Electricité du Laos (EDL), provides power for the China-Laos Railway and meets about one-quarter of Luang Prabang’s electricity needs. Pan Wei, Safety Supervision Manager of the Production and Operation Department at EDL-T, a joint venture between CSG and EDL, briefed the visiting group on the China-Laos cooperation in maintaining Laos’ power infrastructure and engaged in detailed discussions with the group members.

The China-Laos Railway is the first electrified railway in Laos. The external power supply projects for the Chinese and Lao sections are invested in and managed by CSG Yunnan Power Grid Corporation and Lao-China Power Investment Co., Ltd. (a joint venture between CSG Lancang-Mekong International Co., Ltd., Ltd. and EDL). This cooperation not only enhances power supply stability and economic development in Laos but also trains local power industry professionals, drives technological progress and management improvements, and promotes the advancement of power standards in Laos.

From August 25th to 28th, the delegation shifted their focus to Vietnam, visiting Vietnam-China Power Investment Company Limited, a joint venture between CSG Lancang-Mekong International Co., Ltd., and the Vietnam Northern Power Corporation, a subsidiary of Electricity of Vietnam. Additionally, they explored Séo Chong Hô Hydropower Station, which this venture developed and constructed, marking Vietnam’s first hydropower project with foreign investors, and Southeast Asia’s first high-head horizontal unit, with a total installed capacity of 30MW and a cumulative power generation exceeding 1.3 billion kWh since its commissioning in 2012.

As a prime example of Sino-Vietnamese cooperation in power generation, Séo Chong Hô Hydropower Station not only contributes to the economic growth and people’s well-being in Sapa but also fosters hydroelectricity development in northern Vietnam. It acts as a bridge, powered by electricity, for communication and collaboration between China and Vietnam. The narrative of struggles embedded in the construction and operation of Séo Chong Hô Hydropower Station, as well as the ever-deepening Sino-Vietnamese friendship in the realm of power cooperation, captivated members from diverse cultural background of the visiting delegation.

Nguyen Thi Thu Hang, who has taught at Hoang Lien primary school for 16 years, vividly recalled the pre-hydropower era. She remembered the treacherous roads that made commuting by foot the only viable option, even leading to the loss of her newly purchased quilt on her way back from her wedding. The completion of the hydropower station in 2012 paved a smoother, “electrified” path for villagers.

Lee J. Barrett, a British key opinion leaders, was keenly interested in the station’s impact on the local economy and villagers’ lives. Nguyen Hong Quang, the plant manager, explained that all 25 employees are Vietnamese and the station consistently supplies clean energy, generating an average of approximately 118 million kWh annually.

For Nguyen Van Huong, another teacher at the school, electricity serves as a mental “nourishment”, enabling students to broaden their horizons through computers and the internet.

Zhao Junyong, Deputy General Manager of Vietnam-China Power Investment Company Limited, reminisced about the first Mid-Autumn Festival celebration organized by the hydropower station’s staff for Séo Chong Hô Village the year after its operation. With electricity and improved roads, villagers, children and employees joyfully celebrated together. It has become a tradition for station employees to prepare gifts for local schoolchildren during significant festivals.

Vietnamese social media influencer Duong Duc Tam and Vietnamese overseas student Nguyen Phi Long, inspired by these heartwarming stories of “electricity connecting hearts” that bear witness to Sino-Vietnamese friendship, engaged in profound discussions with representatives from Vietnam-China Power Investment Company Limited and Séo Chong Hô Hydropower Station on topics of their interest.

