Prime Minister Urges Education Reform, Accountability for New School Year

Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone has called for reforms in the country’s education system as the new school year commenced on 2 September. In his address, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for improved standards and greater accountability across the sector.

Sonexay further highlighted several key challenges, including high dropout rates, a shortage of qualified teachers, and limited access to vocational and higher education. He called for a collective effort from public servants, educators, parents, and students to address these issues and enhance the education system.

The PM also urged education administrators at all levels to increase their oversight and responsibility, and to foster student engagement through extracurricular activities such as sports, arts, and literature. He also emphasized the importance of creating a more attractive and supportive learning environment.

Besides, the teachers should pay more attention to develop their teaching skill in many aspects, specifically Lao language, Math, science and Technology to shift with the current change.

To address the teacher shortage, the government plans to improve conditions for volunteer teachers and attract more individuals to the profession. The Prime Minister also encouraged the younger generation to pursue vocational education to gain practical skills for the workforce.