Latest Telecom Fraud Crackdown in Bokeo SEZ: Thousands of Devices Seized

In the latest crackdown against telecommunications fraud, authorities in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Bokeo Province sized thousands of electronic devices.

The operation, between 26 and 29 August and led by Saichay Kommasith, Chief of the Office of the Lao Ministry of National Defense, involved a coordinated effort with the Special Economic Zone Executive Council and the National Defense and Security Forces.

During the inspection, officials targeted 46 business units within the SEZ, resulting in the seizure of equipment and assets. The authorities confiscated over 10,000 computers, nearly 200 notebooks, and more than 11,000 mobile phones. Additionally, they seized 2,702 transceivers and 17 printers. Among the assets, they also recovered CNY 710 (USD 99.83) in cash, a car, and various household appliances including refrigerators, air conditioners, fans, and speakers.

Despite the scale of the operation, many of the business owners involved could not be located at the time of the inspection.

In response to these developments, Laos Cyber Management (LCM) Company Limited has been instructed to prepare and submit comprehensive documentation related to online gaming and gambling operations. This includes detailed information about the facilities involved, such as room numbers, floors, names of the facilities, and the electronic devices used. This step aims to ensure that all operations are under stringent review and regulation by the authorities.