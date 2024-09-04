Long-Tail Boat Capsizes, Dozens of Myanmar nationals Missing in Laos

A long-tail boat carrying over 40 passengers capsized on 2 September in the Mekong River, near the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Bokeo Province, Laos. The boat, which was navigating the river close to the border with Chiang Saen District in Thailand, was en route from the Golden Triangle Special Administrative Region to Tachilek, Myanmar.

Thai media reports indicate that the vessel, a Lao passenger boat, had been chartered to return laid-off Myanmar nationals from Laos to their hometown in Myanmar.

The accident took place when the boat’s engine failed at a bend in the river, compounded by challenging water conditions, which led to the vessel capsizing.

Local villagers and fishermen rushed to the scene, managing to rescue approximately 20 people from the water. However, a few corpses were recovered while more than 16 passengers remain unaccounted for. Although Thai authorities are prepared to offer assistance, the incident falls under the jurisdiction of Lao authorities, who have not yet sought cross-border help.

Following the incident, the Chiang Saen Harbor Department of Thailand has issued an official reminder that all passenger boats must be equipped with life jackets for every passenger before setting out. This precautionary measure aims to prevent similar tragedies in the future, as the turbulent waters of the Mekong River can be particularly dangerous during the rainy season.

The location of the accident is notorious for its difficult navigation conditions, which has heightened safety concerns among both tourists and locals.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, with rescue teams actively searching for the missing individuals.