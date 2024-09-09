Indonesian President-Elect Visits Laos, Forges Stronger Bilateral, Regional Ties

Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto visited Laos on 6 September and met with President Thongloun Sisoulith. The visit aimed to strengthen bilateral ties between Indonesia and Laos and foster cooperation within the ASEAN framework.

The meeting was one stop in Prabowo Subianto’s week-long visit to Brunei Darussalam, Laos, Cambodia, and Malaysia.

Prabowo, who won the Indonesian presidential election in February, is set to become the 8th President of Indonesia at the end of October.

During the discussions, President Thongloun shared updates on Laos’ preparations to host the ASEAN Summits, highlighting the theme “Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience.” Prabowo expressed Indonesia’s full support for Laos’ leadership role within ASEAN and commended the progress achieved under Indonesia’s 2023 chairmanship.

Laos and Indonesia have maintained a strong relationship for over sixty years. Recently, the two countries have worked closely on regional and international issues, with bilateral trade now exceeding USD 188 million. Both leaders are optimistic that their partnership will continue to grow in the years ahead.

In addition to trade and investment, educational collaboration was also emphasized. Indonesia has provided several scholarships and training opportunities to both Lao students and government officials. President Thongloun extended his gratitude to Indonesia for its support, including a USD 1 million contribution to help Laos host the upcoming ASEAN Summits.

Following his meeting, Prabowo Subianto also met with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone to further discuss potential areas of cooperation.