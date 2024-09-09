Sekong Launches Electronic Birth Registration System

Sekong’s Ministry of Home Affairs launched the “Electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics” system on 3 September, aiming to enhance the management, use, protection, and retrieval of citizens’ information.

The new electronic birth registration system is designed to record and analyze citizens’ statistics, facilitating public access to government services and helping safeguard their rights and best interests.

Deputy Minister Nisith Keopanya announced that all Lao nationals will receive a certificate confirming their citizenship status. This data will be used to guide policy-making and national socio-economic development plans, including the Sustainable Development Plan, in line with international agreements the government has signed.

Nisith emphasized that the recording of citizen statistics is a key objective of the government, particularly because Laos is home to diverse ethnic groups and religions that contribute to national unity, protection, and development.

The electronic citizen information management system’s development began in 2022, with the birth and death registration features becoming operational in February 2023. The province has set a target of registering at least 80 percent of citizens and newborns by 2025.