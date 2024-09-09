Twirl and Twinkle: Experience the “Moon Moon Dance Party” with Mr n Mrs Moon at Starstreet Precinct

Light Up the Dance Floor This Mid-Autumn Festival!



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 September 2024 – This Mid-Autumn Festival, Starstreet Precinct is sparkling with a magical Moon Moon Dance Party! Running from today to 22 September 2024, join us for a celestial celebration featuring one of Hong Kong’s favourite duos, Mr n Mrs Moon, who have delighted crowds with their hilarious couple illustrations and video clips on social media. Based on and created by real-life illustrator Mrs Moon, these quirky moon-faced characters invite you into their day-to-day lives, with videos of them doing everything from dancing to dressing up for festive occasions and cracking jokes at one another.

Head to Starstreet Precinct to find adorable decorations, exclusive shopping rewards and fantastic giveaways, including Mr n Mrs Moon-themed goodies. Take home a slice of the festivities with our exclusive Moon Moon 3D Soy Sauce Dish Sets, chic Moon Moon Stainless Steel Tumblers, and enjoy special dining vouchers for extra savings. Let the magic of the harvest moon add a touch of wonder to your celebrations!

Get Set to Groove with the Adorable “Moony” Couple at the Moon Moon Dance Party!

This year, Starstreet Precinct is the place to be for a truly unique lunar celebration. Start your journey by meeting Mr n Mrs Moon at Wing Fung Street and catch them later outside Three Pacific Place on Star Street in their famous kissing pose. Delight in the playful fun of grabbing mooncakes from this endearing duo, capture breathtaking selfies under the moonlit sky, and dance with dazzling filters that are perfect for Instagram. Don’t miss this magical limited-time adventure!

Strike a pose with Mr n Mrs Moon at these picturesque locations – and don’t forget to bring your friends and family for the special occasion! Here’s a fun way to plan your adventure…

Installation Description Moon Moon Party Invitation Mr n Mrs Moon cordially invite you to begin your journey here! Find the open invitation from Mr n Mrs Moon, and strike a pose with these quirky characters. Snap a pic and do a little dance under the Moon Moon Party Mega Ball – which will shimmer and sparkle as you shine on! Location: Outside Three Pacific Place on Wing Fung Street An Enchanting Welcome Prepare for a warm welcome by Mr n Mrs Moon who are proudly posing with their hands on their hips and a wide smile. The “Moon Moon Party” backdrop is impossible to miss! Take a photo with the moony couple before continuing your journey. Location: Outside Three Pacific Place on Wing Fung Street Mooncake Time! It wouldn’t be a Mid-Autumn celebration without mooncakes! Mr n Mrs Moon sure know how to feast, and they’re ready to indulge in these seasonal treats just as much as you are. But Mr Moon is a little distracted by Mrs Moon – who is busy trying to take his mooncakes. Peek closely into the mooncake to discover Mr n Mrs Moon’s joyous faces. Join the fun by catching a pic with the kissing Mr Moon, then interact with them by pretending to “grab” your own share of the mooncakes! Location: Outside Three Pacific Place on Star Street Dancing Time Who’s ready to dance? We know Mr n Mrs Moon are – and so are you! Join the party and show off your moves at this striking stopover which features their adorable living room, including a selfie mirror where you can take your best snaps. Don’t forget to try the exclusive Moon Moon Instagram filter to dance side-by-side with Mr n Mrs Moon in their living room for the coolest dance video ever. You’ll feel like a guest in their home! Location: Outside Three Pacific Place on Star Street

Discover Exciting Giveaways

Immerse yourself in the lunar festivities and take part in exciting giveaways. In just a few simple steps, you can take home an exclusive Moon Moon Rabbit Balloon!

On weekends and public holidays, enjoy a special gift with any purchase at participating stores at Starstreet Precinct or Three Pacific Place. Look out for the limited-edition Moon Moon X Starstreet Precinct Photocards. Each photocard features Mr n Mrs Moon in a different spot around the precinct, so you can visit those locations and take photos with the corresponding photocards. With a new card released each week, be sure to collect them all to commemorate your lunar-inspired shopping experience at Starstreet Precinct!

Moon Moon Balloon Giveaway Giveaway Period 3 to 22 September 2024 Redemption Venue Level B3 Gift Redemption Counter, Three Pacific Place (near Pret A Manger) Redemption Hours 12 noon–9pm How to Participate Follow Starstreet Precinct on Instagram or Facebook, post a photo with the Starstreet Precinct decorations, and tag @starstreethk or @Starstreet Precinct Moon Moon X Starstreet Precinct Photocard Giveaway Giveaway Period 7, 8, 14, 15, 17, 18, 21, and 22 September 2024 (Every Saturday and Sunday, Mid-Autumn Festival and the day following Mid-Autumn Festival) Redemption Venue Participating stores at Starstreet Precinct, Three & Six Pacific Place (Click here for the list) How to Participate Distributed by participating merchants with any purchase. Each week offers a different version of the photocard.

Exclusive Shopping Rewards

Experience the magic of the harvest moon with Moony Shopping Rewards. When you shop at Starstreet Precinct or Three & Six Pacific Place, you can redeem exclusive rewards like Moon Moon 3D Soy Sauce Dish Sets, Moon Moon Stainless Steel Tumblers, and special dining coupons. Simply accumulate the required same-day electronic spending to take home these unique keepsakes. Don’t miss out on this limited-time opportunity to bring a piece of the celebration home!

Period: 3 to 22 September 2024

Redemption Venue: Level B3 Gift Redemption Counter, Three Pacific Place (near Pret A Manger)

Redemption Hours: 12 noon–9pm

Accumulated

Same-day Electronic Spending at Starstreet Precinct,

Three & Six Pacific Place Shopping Rewards HK$300 – HK$999 Moon Moon 3D Soy Sauce Dish Set + Blue Bottle Coffee HK$50 Voucher HK$1,000 or above Moon Moon Stainless Steel Tumbler + PIRATA Group HK$200 Dining Voucher

If you’re as excited as we are, get ready to snap photos, shop, and take home exclusive gifts this Mid-Autumn Festival!

About Starstreet Precinct

Starstreet Precinct is a vibrant destination in Wan Chai, comprised mainly of Wing Fung Street, Star Street, Moon Street, Sun Street, and St. Francis Yard. Over the years, the neighbourhood has evolved from a quaint, historic landmark, into an eclectic hangout hotspot for those with a unique sense of style and character. Filled with cosy cafés, restaurants, bars, boutique shops with the most coveted fashion selections, galleries and interior design stores, the precinct offers an array of day-to-night experiences. With a focus on community and a passion to foster a sustainable lifestyle for all, Starstreet Precinct and its tenants are collectively working to build a better future together. Connected to Pacific Place and Admiralty station through the Three Pacific Place underground link, the neighbourhood is a hidden gem in the heart of Hong Kong.

Official website: www.starstreet.com.hk

