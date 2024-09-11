Luang Namtha Floods: Emergency Response Ramps Up, Luang Prabang Faces Rising Threat

On 9 September, Luang Namtha Province in northern Laos experienced severe flooding as a result of Typhoon Yagi. The intense rains from the storm caused extensive damage across the region, overwhelming local infrastructure and leading to significant disruptions.

In response to this crisis, the military has mobilized to provide crucial assistance. By 11 September, military personnel in Luang Namtha have intensified their efforts to aid those affected by the flooding. They are actively involved in evacuating the injured to hospitals and ensuring the safety of residents.

Despite these efforts, the impact of the flooding has been devastating. The local airport has been temporarily closed due to the high water levels, and the first floor of the local hospital has been inundated. Many homes have been severely damaged or destroyed, forcing some residents to seek refuge on their rooftops as the waters continued to rise.

One man who had initially escaped the floodwaters lost his life when he returned to assist others and was swept away by strong currents. Emergency response teams are working tirelessly to rescue those still trapped and provide necessary aid. Although water levels have begun to recede, many residents remain in urgent need of help.

Amidst these challenges, flights between Vientiane and Luang Namtha have been canceled until further notice. Lao Airlines and Lao Skyway suspended their operations on 10 September due to severe flooding at Luang Namtha Airport, which has made takeoffs and landings impossible. Authorities are addressing the situation, and flights will resume once the airport is fully operational.

As part of the emergency response, medical aid is being provided at two key locations in Luang Namtha: Vieng Nuea village and the Provincial Public Security Office. Medical teams are offering wound care, vaccinations, and emergency medications to those in need.

The 703rd Battalion of the Air Force Command has also deployed personnel, aircraft, and ships to support the rescue and relief operations.

Meanwhile many private and public organizations across Laos have made themselves available to accept donations for Luang Namtha’s flood victims and local residents

HAL Logistics has offered free shipping of essential items, medicines, canned food, and milk to Luang Namtha.

The Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry has also issued a call for contributions to support the affected communities. They are urging businesses and individuals to donate materials, gold, and other resources to assist in the recovery efforts. Donations can be made through designated bank accounts set up specifically for this purpose.

Meanwhile, Luang Prabang is currently facing a critical situation with rising water levels. Forecasts indicate that the water levels could reach dangerously high levels by 13 September, the Lao government warned.

Typhoon Yagi has had a widespread impact beyond Laos, affecting northern Vietnam, southern China, and the Philippines. In Vietnam, the typhoon has resulted in 14 deaths, with 13 people reported missing and at least 187 injured. The storm has caused severe damage, including the destruction of over 3,400 houses and thousands of acres of farmland.

The storm’s effects have been similarly devastating in southern China and the Philippines, causing fatalities, injuries, and significant disruptions to transportation and daily life. Climate scientists attribute the increasing intensity of such storms to warming ocean temperatures.

Authorities in both Laos and Vietnam are working diligently to address the immediate needs of affected communities and coordinate comprehensive recovery efforts.