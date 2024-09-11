PolyU and Suzhou Kowloon Hospital partner to establish joint innovation incubation platform advancing medical technology

PolyU and Suzhou Kowloon Hospital signed a collaboration agreement to develop the “Suzhou Kowloon Hospital – The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Innovation Incubation Platform”. Witnessed by Dr Lawrence Li (left, back row), Deputy Council Chairman of PolyU, and Mr Hei Sun (right, back row), Chairman of the Hong Kong Kowloon Group, the agreement was signed by Prof. Christopher Chao (left, front row), Vice President (Research and Innovation) of PolyU, and Mr Qiang Chen (right, front row), Vice President of the Hong Kong Kowloon Group.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 September 2024 – The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) today signed a collaboration agreement with Suzhou Kowloon Hospital, a subsidiary of the Hong Kong Kowloon Group, to jointly establish the “Suzhou Kowloon Hospital – The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Innovation Incubation Platform”. The two institutions will leverage their respective strengths, sharing resources over the next three years to promote the translation and application of medical technology research outcomes. This will help drive innovation and clinical application research in the field and enhance the development and quality of the healthcare industry, enabling patients to enjoy better treatment and service.

PolyU is committed to promoting PolyImpact through excellence in education, research and knowledge. Leveraging its innovative inventions, the University also aims to translate research outcomes into practical solutions that benefit society. Focused on developing a new medical and healthcare services platform, Suzhou Kowloon Hospital aspires to promote comprehensive application and improvement of medical products. Witnessed by Dr Lawrence LI, Deputy Council Chairman of PolyU, and Mr Hei SUN, Chairman of the Hong Kong Kowloon Group, the agreement was signed by Prof. Christopher CHAO, Vice President (Research and Innovation) of PolyU, and Mr Qiang CHEN, Vice President of the Hong Kong Kowloon Group.

Under this agreement, PolyU and Suzhou Kowloon Hospital will strengthen their collaboration in accelerating research and clinical application in areas including medical engineering and artificial intelligence to foster innovation and translation in medical technology. To this end, a biomedical technology innovation incubator will be established, whereby Suzhou Kowloon Hospital will consolidate its extensive clinical resources to support PolyU research teams and startups in developing novel medical products, ensuring their application across multiple scenarios.

In addition, the two institutions will initiate various clinical application research projects, leveraging PolyU’s robust research capabilities and the clinical experience of Suzhou Kowloon Hospital expert team. Their collaboration aims to facilitate technological enhancements and validate clinical efficacy and safety. PolyU students will be provided with internships, field visits and professional exchange opportunities to enrich their understanding of medical engineering and information technology in clinical practice. Relevant PolyU departments and faculties will also provide professional medical practitioners with tailored study programmes and industry training to foster talent development.

Dr Lawrence Li, Deputy Council Chairman of PolyU remarked, “PolyU is pleased to collaborate with Suzhou Kowloon Hospital to establish the ‘Suzhou Kowloon Hospital – The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Innovation Incubation Platform’, marking another milestone in the University’s research and entrepreneurship development. As the University’s first clinical incubation platform, it not only provides research teams with clinical support, but also enables our startups to accelerate the translation of research outcomes into clinical applications. At PolyU, we are committed to cultivating an innovative entrepreneurial spirit through the PolyVentures ecosystem by offering comprehensive support to startups. This partnership will reinforce this ecosystem and nurture next-generation entrepreneurs.”

Mr Hei Sun, Chairman of the Hong Kong Kowloon Group said, “Through this close collaboration, we will create an innovative platform which provides integrated support for R&D, incubation and acceleration to promote knowledge transfer and technological exchange. This is a pioneering initiative that facilitates medical and industrial collaboration for leveraging complementary advantages and synergy. It also provides young entrepreneurs and researchers with an opportunity to showcase their talent, and provides a new engine to help drive technology transfer and industry transformation across Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area, the Yangtze River Delta and the Asia Pacific region more broadly.”

Following the signing ceremony, a panel discussion was held with the participation of PolyU academics, experts from Suzhou Kowloon Hospital and representatives from Mainland medical technology companies. Discussion was themed around the topic “Building Collaborative Ecosystems: How Universities, Hospitals and the Healthcare Industry Can Collaborate to Spur Innovation” and addressed some of the challenges faced by the industry, and explored strategies to strengthen organisational cooperation to drive industry growth.

Hashtag: #PolyU

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) aspires to be an innovative world-class university with a strong sense of social responsibility, driven by its motto, “To learn and to apply, for the benefit of mankind”. The University provides the best holistic education to nurture socially responsible “leaders of tomorrow” who possess a strong sense of national identity and a global perspective, and pursues impactful innovation and interdisciplinary research to address the world’s most pressing challenges. A robust culture of knowledge transfer and entrepreneurship is a cornerstone of the University, ensuring PolyU’s technologies are transformed into practical real-world applications. The University’s unwavering commitment to excellence has earned it international recognition, with PolyU consistently ranking among the top 100 universities worldwide. Based on this solid foundation, the University will continue to make positive contributions in collaboration with its strategic partners for the betterment of Hong Kong, the Nation, and the world.

About Suzhou Kowloon Hospital of The Hong Kong Kowloon Group

The Hong Kong Kowloon Group is a prominent healthcare organisation that seamlessly integrates medical, research, education, rehabilitation and nursing services. Over the years, the Group has proactively aligned itself with the Nation’s development strategy, leveraging initiatives such as “Healthy China 2030”, the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta and the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park which serves as a national pilot free trade zone. With an accumulated investment of RMB 5 billion, the Group has been instrumental in fostering the healthcare industry in Suzhou, establishing a comprehensive life cycle healthcare service platform. Notable medical institutions within the Group’s portfolio include Suzhou Kowloon Hospital affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, Suzhou Heiwa Maternity Hospital, and Suzhou Dushu Lake Hospital. Suzhou Kowloon Hospital stands out as the first non-public tertiary care hospital in Jiangsu Province, boasting a distinguished team of medical experts, with approximately 53% of its physicians holding doctoral or master’s degrees. The hospital houses 48 clinical medical technology laboratories, academician workstations, and renowned doctor studios. Currently staffed with nearly 2,000 medical professionals, the hospital provides exceptional care to over 1.5 million patients annually and conducts more than 25,000 surgeries.