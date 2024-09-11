Thailand, Laos Announce New Udon Thani-Vang Vieng Bus Route

Representatives from Thailand’s Transport Company Limited, the Department of Land Transport (DLT) of Thailand, and the Lao Department of Transport convened in Vientiane, Laos, on 4-5 September. The meeting aimed to address and enhance road transport cooperation between the two nations.

One of the major outcomes of the discussions was the agreement to launch a new international bus route connecting Udon Thani in Thailand with Vang Vieng in Laos. Scheduled to begin in early November, this route will provide a direct link to the Laos-China railway.

The meeting also highlighted plans to study and potentially introduce five additional bus routes. These proposed routes include connections from Chiang Mai to Boten and Bangkok to Savannakhet, which are expected to enhance accessibility and foster stronger economic ties between the two countries.

To improve passenger convenience, the transport authorities will expand ticket sales through online and E-Ticket systems across all routes aiming to streamline the booking process and provide travelers with more flexible options.

In response to growing demand, upgrades will be made to the bus services. The Bangkok-Pakse route will see the introduction of special air-conditioned buses, designed to enhance comfort for long-distance travelers. Additionally, more buses and trips will be added to the Mukdahan-Savannakhet route to accommodate increased passenger flow.

According to Thai media, there will also be an increase in staff at the Nong Khai Immigration Checkpoint. This measure is expected to improve service efficiency and facilitate smoother processing for passengers crossing the border.

The new measures are anticipated to provide significant benefits to travelers and contribute to the overall development of regional transportation networks.