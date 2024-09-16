Initial Singapore Unveils Signature Scent: A Premium Scenting Solution for Washrooms

Initial Singapore’s Premium Scenting Solution for Washrooms

SINGAPORE – Media Outreach Newswire – 16 September 2024 – Initial Singapore, a leader in innovative hygiene solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of Signature Scent, the latest addition to its premium scenting range. Designed specifically for medium to large-sized washroom facilities, Signature Scent offers a customisable and versatile approach to creating pleasant and inviting environments while promoting sustainability.

Unlike traditional scenting products confined to traditional washroom spaces, Signature Scent offers versatile, hygienic, and sustainable solutions for high-footfall washrooms, including shopping malls, airports, high-end hotels, restaurants, corporate buildings, boutiques and luxury spas.

Signature Scent – Redefining The Future Of Washroom Scenting

Signature Scent is Initial Hygiene’s latest scenting solution, Utilising advanced patented technology, Signature Scent offers a superior and consistent fragrance experience, featuring an exclusive selection of three aromatic fragrance collections, crafted from 100% pure fragrance oil – Citrus Fusion, Sandalwood Spice and Garden Mist.

“At Initial Hygiene, we understand the importance of creating a positive impression through scent. That is why we are committed to enhancing the scenting experience through innovation and sustainability” said Paul Hellyer, Managing Director of Rentokil Initial Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. “With the launch of Signature Scent, we are setting a new standard in washroom hygiene and continue our mission to help our customers elevate their business environments while contributing to a healthier and more sustainable future.”

Signature Scent – What To Expect

Signature Scent stands out with its environmentally friendly alternative to traditional aerosol solutions. Key features include:

Advanced Patented Technology: Patented vibrating mesh technology ensures the fragrance remains consistent in the air, offering a superior scent experience.

Airadicate®: Neutralises odours and freshens the environment with a single product.

Full Control: Users have complete control over the fragrance schedule, including boost technology for peak hours.

Eco-Friendly: No aerosols, no propellants, and non-pressurised, zero aerosol waste.

Long-Life Battery: Up to 18 months of battery life, producing less waste.

IFRA Compliant: Signature Scent is IFRA-compliant and meets the highest safety standards.

Experience Signature Scent Firsthand



Curious about how Signature Scent can transform your space? Now’s the perfect time to experience it for yourself. Sign up today for a 2-week free trial and discover the difference a truly eco-friendly and effective scent solution can make.



Expanding Initial Hygiene’s Premium Scenting Range

Initial Singapore’s premium scenting solutions go far beyond washrooms and are suited to transforming a diverse range of environments with captivating fragrances. With systems capable of covering areas up to 4,250m³, its offerings are ideal for intimate meeting rooms, expansive lobbies, and grand event spaces. In addition, the flexible installation options, including sleek wall-mounted units and seamless HVAC integrations, enable the solutions to infuse any space with a consistent and enchanting aroma, elevating the ambience to new heights.

With this newest addition to its fragrance branding line. Initial Hygiene is poised to redefine ambient scenting across various industries, offering a variety of customisation options that deliver high-quality performance while ensuring sustainability. Regardless of the setting, our solution fosters a welcoming environment that leaves a lasting impression on customers.

For more information , please visit our Signature Scent Page to learn more.

Initial Hygiene

Part of the Rentokil Initial group, Initial Hygiene is a leading provider of high-quality hygiene products and services including washroom hygiene, air care, hand hygiene and floor care in Singapore and globally. With over 100 years of experience in the service industry, Initial Hygiene is committed to safeguarding customers from exposure to bacteria and other infectious microorganisms by delivering innovative solutions that elevate hygiene standards and enhance customer experiences across various sectors.

For more information about Initial’s Hygiene Solutions or to schedule a consultation, please visit Initial Singapore’s page or contact hotline at +65 6347 8138