Lao Government Oversees Flood Relief Efforts in Vientiane Amid High Water Levels

On September 15, both President Thongloun Sisoulith and Prime Minister Sonxay Siphandone took active roles in monitoring the flood situation in Vientiane Capital, addressing the needs of affected residents and overseeing efforts to prevent further damage.

The President’s tour included visits to Sangthong, Sikhottabong, and Sisattanak districts, where he met with local authorities and flood affected residents. In Sangthong’s Samphanna village, the president distributed 350 bags of essential supplies to flood victims.

During his visit, President Thongloun encouraged all parties involved in flood relief to stay vigilant, emphasizing that the current flood conditions resulted from a natural storm that caused the Mekong River to overflow, affecting multiple provinces. He expressed hope that water levels would soon recede but urged round-the-clock monitoring to prevent further damage.

Thongloun also praised the collective efforts of military personnel, police officers, and local volunteers for their commitment to safeguarding the low-lying areas of Vientiane from further flooding. He also urged the affected families to remain resilient, assuring them that the government would continue its relief efforts until the situation normalized.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sonxay Siphandone paid a visit to flood-prone areas, including Pak Nguem, Hatxayfong and Sisattanak districts. His tour focused on assessing water drainage systems and flood prevention efforts.

In addition to inspecting the flood response, Sonexay also met with flood victims and relief workers in Simmano and Thapha villages in Hatxayfong district, as well as Phanman village in Sisattanak district. The PM expressed his concern for the well-being of those affected and praised the local authorities, military, and police for their swift and coordinated response.

Sonexay further called for continued efforts in relocating people and essential belongings to safe locations, ensuring the timely provision of food, clean water, and other necessities. He stressed the importance of thorough planning, effective communication, and prompt problem-solving to mitigate the flood’s impact. In particular, he highlighted the need for local forces to work together to address issues like theft, price hikes, and misinformation that often arise during times of crisis.

The leaders’ visit came after the river level in Vientiane had risen above the flood mark and is higher than levels recorded during major floods in 1966 and 2008. According to the Mekong River Commission on 15 September, the Mekong River’s water level in Vientiane was capped at 13.04 meters and is expected to remain at flood levels until 18 September. However, it is forecasted to lower to alarm level by 19 September.

Despite the disaster, the capital’s downtown remains secure due to elevated river embankments and effective flood prevention measures. However, low-lying areas along the Mekong River which have no protection from the embankment such as Sangthong, Sikhottabong, Hatxayfong and Pak Ngum districts, are now underwater.