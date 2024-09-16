Luxembourg Development Cooperation Supports Lao Red Cross with High-Tech Blood Cold Chain Equipment

Luxembourg has handed over state-of-the-art blood cold chain equipment to the Lao Red Cross, valued at approximately 2 million Euros on 13 September in Vientiane. This significant contribution aims to strengthen the Laos’ blood transfusion services and ensure a reliable and safe supply of blood products across Laos.

The handover ceremony took place in Vientiane Capital and was attended by key dignitaries, including Khamlavanh Chanthalavanh, President of the Lao Red Cross, Phaivanh Keopaseuth, Vice-Minister of Health, Thomas Lammar, Chargé d’affaires of the Luxembourg Embassy in Laos, Chanthala Souksakhone, Director of the National Blood Transfusion Institute, Robert de Waha, Resident Representative of LuxDev Asia office, as well as representatives from the Lao Government and LuxDev, the Luxembourg Development Cooperation Agency.

The high-tech blood cold chain equipment, provided through the Health and Nutrition Programme (LAO/035), implemented by the Ministry of Health and LuxDev, will be distributed at central, provincial and district levels. This investment will play a crucial role in maintaining the integrity of the blood cold chain across the country, while responding the ambitious goals in terms of increased blood donations across the country. It will ensure that blood products are stored and transported safely from donation centers to hospitals and health facilities to help and rescue emergency cases timely and effectively nation-wide.

The equipment includes a range of 243 essential components, such as freezers, storage units, digital control devices, and mobile cold chain units for outreach campaigns and safe transportation of blood products at district and village levels. Furthermore, the contract includes an extended warranty period and preventive maintenance and training to ensure the effective utilization and maintenance of the equipment.

Khamlavanh Chanthalavanh, the President of the Lao Red Cross, emphasized the importance of this donation: “The Lao Red Cross is grateful for the generous support from Luxembourg Aid & Development. This equipment will enable us to increase our blood products storage by 50% and ensure a reliable supply of blood products to those in need nationwide.”

Thomas Lammar, Charge d’affaires of the Luxembourg Embassy, expressed his satisfaction with this partnership: “Luxembourg is proud to continue its longstanding support for Laos in enhancing healthcare services. Building upon our successful collaboration over two decades ago, we are pleased to once again provide high-quality blood cold chain equipment from Luxembourg. This investment reaffirms our commitment to delivering high quality, durable and reliable solutions tailored to the specific needs of our partners.”

The handover of this high-tech blood cold chain equipment marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between Luxembourg and Laos in the health sector. It demonstrates Luxembourg’s dedication to supporting sustainable development and improving the lives and health of people in Laos.