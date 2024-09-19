ASEAN-Mekong Water Security Dialogue Kicks Off in Vientiane

On 18 September, 250 participants, including ministerial delegations and high-ranking officials from ASEAN member states, along with representatives and technical experts from dialogue and development partners, gathered in Vientiane, Laos, for the 2nd ASEAN-MRC Water Security Dialogue. Under the theme ‘Sustainable Investment for a Connected, Resilient, and Water-Secure Southeast Asia,’ the dialogue reflected the shared commitment to addressing critical water security challenges across the Mekong and ASEAN regions

Co-convened by the Mekong River Commission (MCR) and ASEAN Secretariats, this Dialogue has evolved into an important mechanism for fostering regional cooperation, enhancing resilience, and advancing sustainable development in the Mekong and ASEAN region.

“The ASEAN-MRC Water Security Dialogue has the potential to become a cornerstone—a cornerstone of our regional efforts, fostering collaboration not just among the Mekong countries, but across all ASEAN Member States,” said Saleumxay Kommasith, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Laos, on behalf ASEAN Chair 2024.

The Dialogue recognized the numerous pressing challenges facing ASEAN and the Mekong region, including the impacts of climate change, disaster-related events such as floods, droughts and landslides, human-induced changes, water scarcity, and food security concerns. The ongoing impacts of these challenges demand urgent action, and opportunity to chart a common vision for cooperation.

“This dialogue provides a platform for policymakers and stakeholders to exchange innovative ideas, identify possible areas for enhancing cooperation toward sustainability, and reaffirm our dedication to tackling water security challenges in the Mekong and ASEAN,” said Lao Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Bounkham Vorachit.

The need for increased investment in water infrastructure, climate adaptation, and sustainable management and conservation of natural resources was emphasized, along with the importance of enhanced cooperation among ASEAN Member States and their institutions to address these interconnected issues effectively. It was acknowledged that only through a concerted and unified regional, multilateral and transboundary effort can we ensure resilience and water security for the people and ecosystems of Southeast Asia.

Anoulak Kittikhoun, the CEO of the Mekong River Commission Secretariat, highlighted, “Investments in MRC – ASEAN institutional cooperation, disaster monitoring, forecasting and management, and joint infrastructure projects will make the Mekong and broader region more connected, resilient and water secured.”

ASEAN and the MRC were commended for their leadership roles in addressing water security and promoting regional cooperation. ASEAN has been instrumental in fostering political dialogue and connectivity, while the MRC continues to serve as a trusted “regional knowledge hub”, a mature “water diplomacy platform” and a successful model of transboundary water cooperation in the Mekong region.

ASEAN Member States are committed to deepening partnerships towards a more connected and resilient Mekong and ASEAN region. The Dialogue reinforced a forward-looking and optimistic vision where regional cooperation, mutual understanding, and shared investments and joint projects will drive progress toward water security and sustainable development for all.