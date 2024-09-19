Khammouane Province Fights Deforestation with New Farmer-Led Conservation Initiative

The forestry authorities in Khammouane have launched a new project to protect biodiversity and reduce poverty across the province. The initiative will engage 600 farmers from three districts to help improve livelihoods and restore local forests.

On 16 September, Humana People to People (HPP) Laos and the Department of Agriculture and Forestry in Khammouane signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the project, titled “Laos Communities Tackle Poverty and Biodiversity Loss for Sustainable Development.”

By promoting both sustainable farming and forest restoration, the project will improve food security and reduce pressure on natural ecosystems. These efforts aim to protect the environment while addressing poverty, which is often a cause of environmental degradation.

The project, which has a total budget of USD 522,820, is funded by the United Kingdom’s Environment and Biodiversity Trust Fund through the Darwin Initiative. It will run until 30 June 2027 and is being implemented in partnership with humanitarian organizations focused on community development and environmental protection.

Enhancing Conservation, Community Livelihoods

Khammouane is home to rich biodiversity, including the Nakai-Nam Theun National Park, which is part of the Indo-Burma biodiversity hotspot. However, the province faces persistent environmental challenges such as flooding, droughts, and deforestation. Unsustainable farming and logging have caused severe damage, affecting both ecosystems and the livelihoods of communities who depend on these resources.

Chanthaboun Vongsouthi, Director of the Yommalath District Administration Office, emphasized the significance of the project in addressing the district’s environmental challenges.

“Yommalath is facing difficulties with locals expanding agricultural land, particularly encroaching into protected forests for cassava farming,” he explained.

Four villages in Yommalath are targeted due to their proximity to strategic locations, including protected forests, conservation areas, and land adjacent to the national park

“This project is crucial because forest conservation is a top priority for authorities. It will help raise awareness among locals about the importance of biodiversity protection and forest restoration,” Chanthaboun said. “The training provided in sustainable livelihoods will uplift the well-being of the community by creating alternative sources of income.”

The main goal of the project is to conserve biodiversity while supporting local communities. By working with 600 farmers and their families, the initiative will introduce sustainable farming practices, increase income, and enhance food security.

A key part of the project involves giving communities ownership over forest conservation, ensuring long-term sustainability by involving residents in managing and protecting their natural resources.

The project will be implemented in 12 villages across Yommalath, Khounkham, and Mahaxay districts. These communities will engage in activities that combine forest restoration with income-generating opportunities.

Farmers will learn about climate-smart agriculture, and nurseries will be set up to grow 200,000 native tree seedlings, medicinal plants, and non-timber forest products. This will help reforest degraded areas while providing new income streams for local people.