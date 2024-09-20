In Vietnam, Vingroup Plants the Seeds of a Social Enterprise Ecosystem

Vingroup, a leading Vietnamese conglomerate, is redefining the role of business in society. Through a diverse portfolio and a deep commitment to social responsibility, they are actively cultivating an ecosystem that fosters positive social impact.



HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 September 2024 – In the wake of Typhoon Yagi’s devastating impact, Vingroup, a leading Vietnamese conglomerate with a diverse portfolio spanning real estate, technology, and social enterprise, swiftly pledged a substantial donation of 250 billion VND (approximately $10.6 million USD) towards relief efforts. This act of generosity, the largest corporate contribution to date, reflects a long history of

philanthropy.

Thien Tam Charity Fund (Vingroup) supports the construction of the “Dream School” in Abaanh 1 Village, Tr’hy Commune, Tay Giang District, Quang Nam.

Vingroup’s and its leadership’s commitment to social responsibility, however, extends far beyond disaster relief. It’s woven into the very fabric of their corporate identity. One of their three core operating areas is dedicated entirely to social enterprise, a testament to their belief that business success and societal progress are intrinsically linked.

One manifestation of this commitment is the Kind Heart Foundation, established in 2006. Through this foundation, Vingroup has spearheaded numerous initiatives aimed at improving the lives of disadvantaged communities across Vietnam. From establishing the Promotion Fund for Vietnamese Football Talent (PVF) to creating centers for the elderly and orphans, and providing scholarships and essential medical care, the foundation embodies the philosophy that “charity is not just giving, but creating change.”

Furthermore, Vingroup’s leadership demonstrates its commitment to global progress through the VinFuture Foundation, which was co-founded by Vingroup’s Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong and his wife. With an annual commitment of $4.5 million USD in awards, the foundation recognizes groundbreaking research and innovations across various fields like Artificial Intelligence, Renewable Energy, and Biotechnology, which have the potential to transform lives and create a more sustainable future.

Recognizing the urgent need for environmental action, Vingroup launched the For a Green Future Foundation in 2023. Funded in part through innovative initiatives like the Xanh SM campaign, the foundation supports key programs promoting sustainability across various sectors, from developing renewable energy infrastructure and promoting sustainable agriculture, to advancing environmental education and research.

Even Vingroup’s ventures in healthcare and education, through Vinmec and Vinschool respectively, operate on a non-profit basis, prioritizing accessibility and quality for the community over profit margins. Vinmec hospitals offer state-of-the-art medical care at affordable rates, while Vinschool provides a world-class education system with a focus on character development and community service.

This unwavering dedication to social enterprise has earned Vingroup respect and admiration within Vietnam and has also paved the way for its global expansion. Their forays into international markets, particularly in the Middle East with their electric vehicle brand, VinFast, exemplify how they aim to fulfill their broader mission of creating a better and greener future for everyone, not just the people of Vietnam.

When asked about his vision for Vingroup’s future, Pham Nhat Vuong stated, “I envision Vingroup as a globally recognized technology and industrial conglomerate. Our commercial services and philanthropic efforts in Vietnam will be cherished and highly regarded by the Vietnamese people. I hope that in the future, people will think of Vingroup as a company always striving for the good, for the community.”

Vingroup’s story is a powerful reminder that businesses can be a force for good, driving innovation and progress while also uplifting communities and championing sustainability. Their legacy is one of not just commercial success, but also of compassion, ethical practices, and a deep-rooted commitment to creating a better world for all.

