Keelung Showcases the Charm of Its Mountain and Coastal Highlights at Tourism Expo Japan 2024

Keelung Maritime Plaza

KEELUNG, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 September 2024 – The Keelung City Culture and Tourism Bureau has announced its participation in the upcoming and highly prestigious “Tourism EXPO Japan” from Sep 26 to 29. With a dedicated booth, the bureau aims to introduce Keelung as a new travel destination in Taiwan for Japanese tourists. Visitors to the Keelung booth can engage in surveys and virtual reality experiences, with the opportunity to receive unique and practical souvenirs that embody the spirit of Keelung. The Bureau invites everyone to explore this beautiful coastal city at the Keelung booth.

This year, Keelung has earned accolades from the globally acclaimed Harper’s Bazaar as one of the “12 Must-Visit Cities Around the World”. Featured attractions include the Heping Island Geopark, celebrated among the world’s top 21 sunrise locations, and historic sites like the Qing’an Temple. The city’s latest landmark, the Keelung Tower, offers breathtaking and panoramic views of the port and surrounding mountainscape, making Keelung a treasure trove of historical and natural beauty. Japan has always been a key tourism market for Keelung, and the Bureau is eager to introduce this city—hailed as Asia’s best home port for cruise ships—to Japanese travelers. For those who love Taiwanese cuisine, Keelung’s Miaokou Night Market offers a one-stop culinary experience featuring all of Taiwan’s famed street foods, providing a rich and diverse quintessential travel experience in Taiwan.

During the expo period, the Keelung City Culture and Tourism Bureau will distribute various Japanese-language tourism brochures, enhancing visitor engagement and knowledge about Keelung. The Bureau extends a warm invitation to all Japanese tourists to discover the captivating coastal allure of Keelung.

Hashtag: #KeelungCity

