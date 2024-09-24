Dongfeng Motor Participates in the 21st China-ASEAN Expo

GUANGXI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2024 –On September 24, the 21st China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) opened in Nanning, Guangxi. Dongfeng Motor participated with a unified group image, showcasing over 60 products. The company fully utilized the CAEXPO platform to seize opportunities for international trade cooperation and actively explore new markets in ASEAN.

During the four-day CAEXPO, Dongfeng showcased a range of vehicles, including its passenger vehicles such as MHERO I, VOYAH DREAM, DONGFENG 008, DONGFENG BOX, and DONGFENG MAGE, as well as commercial vehicles like DONGFENG GX, DONGFENG KL, DONGFENG KC, and DONGFENG X7. Additionally, the company also exhibited the pure electric powertrain iD4-200, agricultural machinery like the ENZ60, and automotive parts such as the IGBT module. Many of these products feature innovative technologies that have garnered attention and recognition from all participants.

As a key representative of passenger vehicles, Dongfeng Motor’s premium intelligent new energy brand the VOYAH DREAM, newly unveiled in September, has also debuted at the China-ASEAN Expo. Positioned as the “Technological Castle of Dreams”, it boasts a suite of standard features including intelligent electric four-wheel drive, pioneering SPA zero-gravity seats, the largest 13L dual-door refrigerator in the MPV category, and multi-screen interaction. These configurations provide intelligent technology and comfortable driving experience. In addition, DONGFENG BOX is positioned as “Versatile Chic EV.” It comes with ten-in-one electric drive system, one-button lie-flat function and fully automatic parking function, providing consumers with an impressive driving experience. The right-hand drive version is set to be launched in countries such as Malaysia in the fourth quarter of this year, and it has been well-received in the market since its introduction in Nepal in August.

In terms of commercial vehicles, Dongfeng not only showcased the DONGFENG GX tractor but also introduced models tailored for the ASEAN market, including right-hand drive and new energy vehicles. For instance, the DONGFENG KL series cargo trucks, known for powerful performance and fuel efficiency, fully meets the diverse applications and conditions of the right-hand drive vehicle market in Southeast Asia. Additionally, the right-hand drive electric tractor within the same DONGFENG KL series focuses on lower energy consumption, lighter weight, enhanced safety, and smarter technology. It features “Separation of Vehicle and Battery”, which significantly reduces the initial purchase price.

