Trend Micro Retains #1 Ranking in Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform 2023 Market Share

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2024 – Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704) a global cybersecurity leader, today celebrated that it has retained its #1 ranking for worldwide cloud-native application protection platform market share in the IDC, Worldwide Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform Market Shares, 2023: A Bull Market (doc # US52472324, September 2024).

Philip Bues, Senior Research Manager, Cloud Security, IDC: “CNAPP is becoming essential for securing organizations. Organizations realize that cloud risk is business risk. IDC research shows that IT spending on security, risk, and compliance is the most resilient to downward trends or cutbacks.”

The worldwide CNAPP market grew 31.5% in 2023, to reach a total valuation of $3.5 billion, according to IDC.

As organizations invest in multi- and hybrid cloud infrastructure to support their business growth plans, their attack surface continues to expand. With cybercriminals exploiting in-house skills shortages, IT complexity and the security gaps created by point solutions, CNAPP is an increasingly popular option.

According to the IDC report, Trend recorded global CNAPP revenue of $457.9 million in 2023, marking an 11.3% year-over-year increase.

Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend: “In the last few years, Trend has been pivotal in shaping the CNAPP market as we know it. And we continue to lead by example, solving customer pain points with robust security solutions.”

Trend’s market leadership is driven by the unmatched attack surface management capabilities of the Trend Vision OneTM platform, which delivers enhanced cloud risk management, agentless detection and real-time monitoring. This platform is designed to continuously assess the cloud attack surface, alert teams to security and compliance gaps, and auto-remediate where possible.

Trend delivers centralized visibility, control, powerful scanning, profiling, and discovery from a single platform, enabling customers to seamlessly manage their cloud security as part of their broader cybersecurity strategy. This aligns with IDC’s opinion that “the market wants consolidation of tools and vendors: it wants simplicity to manage risk.”

IDC also notes in its report that, with compromised credentials now the leading cause of breaches, the security perimeter is increasingly identity focused.

Robert Miller, VP of Corporate Security, Sierra Cedar: “Trend expands our security wheelhouse and makes our jobs a lot easier. Trend Micro solutions just work out of the box. By the time we hear about a threat most times, Trend has already implemented the functionality or added the alert. That’s the kind of partner we have in Trend.”

To stay ahead of this demand, Trend has developed new data security posture management (DSPM) and cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) tools. These additions enhance Trend Micro’s CNAPP strategy with Trend Vision One™ – Cloud Security, offering organizations a more comprehensive, proactive platform for better risk management across multi-cloud environments.

To read the IDC report, Worldwide Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform Market Shares, 2023: A Bull Market, please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/explore/idc-cnapp-market-shares-report

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro’s AI-powered cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, Trend’s platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 70 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.hk