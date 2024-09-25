Bokeo Authorities Crack Down on Non-Compliant Shops in Currency, Signage Regulations

Bokeo authorities have initiated a province-wide inspection of stores to ensure compliance with key regulatory requirements, including the proper use of language on signs and billboards, as well as the exclusive use of Lao kip as the official trading currency.

The inspection, conducted by the provincial Department of Industry and Commerce on 24 September, is part of a broader Lao government directive mandating that all transactions within the country must be conducted in kip.

During the investigation, authorities noted that some shops still displayed incorrect signage, and many products lacked clear price tags, with some tags listing prices in foreign currencies. While no fines were issued, shopkeepers and merchants who violated the regulations received verbal warnings and were urged to adhere to the rules to avoid severe penalties in the future.

The regulations require that shop signs prominently feature Lao text, with any foreign language appearing in a smaller font. Additionally, all products must display price tags in Lao kip, and transactions must be processed in this currency.

A first-time violation results in a verbal warning, while a second offense incurs a fine ranging from LAK 10 to 20 million (USD 456.36 to 912.72). A third violation doubles the fine imposed on the second offense.

This investigation follows similar operations recently conducted in Luang Prabang and Vientiane Capital.

In May, Viengphone Keokhounsy, Director of the Information, Culture, and Tourism Department in Vientiane, highlighted the growing number of shops using foreign-language signage, complicating efforts to identify non-compliant businesses. Such inspections are aimed at ensuring shops adhere to the law and present themselves in an organized, lawful manner.