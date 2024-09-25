BUMA Australia Secures Contract Extension at Meandu Mine, Boosting Local Economy and Advancing Sustainability Efforts

BUMA Australia Pty Ltd (BUMA Australia), a wholly owned subsidiary of PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama (BUMA), under PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk (Delta Dunia Group), has extended its contract with TEC Coal Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Stanwell Corporation, to continue providing mining services for an additional year at the Meandu Mine in Queensland, Australia.



The contract, valued at A$200 million, is expected to generate annual production of approximately 35 mbcm and 7 million tonnes of coal.



The extension cements BUMA Australia’s position as a key contributor to local employment and economic development.



BUMA Australia has completed the rehabilitation of 39.4 hectares of native vegetation at Meandu Mine as part of its commitment to environmental sustainability.



JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 September 2024 – PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk (Delta Dunia Group) announced that its subsidiary, PT Bukit Makmur Mandiri Utama (“BUMA”), through its wholly owned Australian subsidiary, BUMA Australia Pty Ltd (“BUMA Australia”) has been selected by TEC Coal Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Stanwell Corporation, to continue providing mining services at the Meandu Mine in Queensland, Australia.

The contract extension will last through June 2026, valued at approximately A$200 million per year. Under the renewed contract, BUMA Australia will maintain its current operational scale, with annual production of approximately 35 million bank cubic meters (bcm) and coal volumes of around 7 million tonnes.

Dian Andyasuri, Director at Delta Dunia Group, said, “We are delighted to continue BUMA Australia’s successful partnership with Stanwell Corporation. This contract renewal reflects BUMA Australia’s valuable contributions to our clients’ success and our commitment to building long-term partnerships. Delta Dunia Group is proud of BUMA Australia’s dedication to providing exceptional and reliable mining services, fostering strong community relationships, and practicing environmental responsibility as we move forward with the Meandu Mine project, setting new standards for excellence and sustainability in the industry.

BUMA Australia has been operating the Meandu Mine project since 2021 and will continue to oversee all aspects of the mine. This includes Site Senior Executive (SSE) responsibilities, mine planning, drilling, blasting, overburden removal, coal mining, and the management of coal handling and processing plants. Additionally, BUMA will oversee rehabilitation activities, civil works, and the maintenance of both mobile and fixed plant equipment.

BUMA AUSTRALIA REMAINS DEDICATED TO FOSTERING ECONOMIC GROWTH, EMPOWERING COMMUNITY, AND SUSTAINABILITY

BUMA Australia is committed to creating jobs and community development initiatives for the South Burnett region where the Meandu Mine is located. Programs such as local skills training, cooperation with regional firms, and sponsorship of local sporting teams and events have greatly strengthened community bonds and boosted local economic growth.

“The new contract extension not only highlights BUMA Australia’s expertise in providing comprehensive mining services but also showcases our commitment to growing alongside the local economy and empowering the community. We are dedicated to recruiting locally and creating a diverse and inclusive workplace. Our focus on diversity and indigenous involvement ensures that all employees feel valued and supported. By investing in local talent and supporting diversity, we help to drive economic growth and social well-being in the South Burnett region,” said Colin Gilligan, CEO BUMA Australia.

In line with its commitment to environmental sustainability, BUMA Australia ensures that high-quality progressive restoration goals are consistently accomplished. In 2023, BUMA Australia reached an important milestone by completing the rehabilitation of 39.4 hectares of native vegetation at Meandu Mine. This initiative, which includes modern techniques for recovering local ecosystems, demonstrates BUMA Australia’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

BUMA Australia’s focus on compliance with the Coal Mining Safety and Health Act and Regulations has won industry recognition. Notably, Scott Anderson, a Heavy Diesel Fitter who is also the Site Safety and Health Representative (SSHR) of the company, received the 2024 QLD Mining Industry Health and Safety Conference Health Program Award. Scott collaborated with BreathSafe to develop a mobile prototype for real-time monitoring of respirable particulate matter and CO2 levels inside equipment operator cabs. This project demonstrated not only Scott’s innovation, but also BUMA Australia’s continued dedication to improving workplace safety and operational efficiency.

The extension contract with Stanwell Corporation at the Meandu Mine marks an important milestone for Delta Dunia Group as it continues to strengthen BUMA’s presence in the global mining industry, particularly in the Australian market. More importantly, it allows BUMA Australia to continue its commitment to fostering local economic growth and sustainability.

About PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk (Delta Dunia Group):

Established in 1990, PT Delta Dunia Makmur Tbk (Delta Dunia Group) is a prominent holding company operating in Indonesia, Australia, and USA. Our principal subsidiary, PT Bukit Makmur Utama (BUMA), is a leading provider of mining services to some of the largest miners in Indonesia and Australia (through BUMA Australia Pty Ltd). In June 2024, through PT Bukit Makmur Internasional (BUMA International), we acquired Atlantic Carbon Group, Inc. (ACG) and became the leading producer of anthracite coal in the USA, further strengthening the Group’s global footprint in the mining industry.

In 2023, Delta Dunia Group expanded its portfolio with the addition of two new subsidiaries: PT Bukit Teknologi Digital (BTech), offering comprehensive mining technology solutions that empower companies within the mining industry, and PT BISA Ruang Nuswantara (BIRU), a social entity dedicated to education, vocational schools, and fostering a circular economy. In July 2024, the Group established PT Katalis Investama Mandiri to support its long-term strategy in ESG.

Listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX Code: DOID), Delta Dunia Group is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia, and is supported by a workforce of over 16,000 employees across Indonesia, Australia, and USA. In June 2024, Delta Dunia Group was recognized among the Top 200 in the inaugural FORTUNE Southeast Asia 500 rankings, a prestigious list that identifies the region’s largest companies by revenue.

About BUMA Australia

BUMA Australia was established in 2021 to acquire the Open Cut Mining business of Downer (which has been in continuous operation since 1922). This acquisition included the transition of people, mining services contracts, assets, systems and IP from a business which successfully provided mining services in diverse locations and across many commodities. With a strong focus on delivering optimal outcomes for clients and a strong commitment to safety, innovation, and technology, BUMA Australia is one of Australia’s leading mining contractors.