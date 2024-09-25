Japan Boosts Laos Grassroots Football with Training Gear Donation

Japan has donated over 400 sets of football training wear to the Lao Football Federation (LFF). On 24 September, the Japanese government, in collaboration with the Japan Football Association, officially handed over the football gear at the LFF headquarters in Vientiane Capital.

This donation is part of the Sport For Tomorrow initiative, a global program led by Japan’s public and private sectors aimed at promoting the positive influence of sports across generations and borders, particularly in developing countries. The initiative seeks to foster international unity through sports engagement.

During the handover ceremony, Tsutomu Koizumi, Ambassador of Japan to Laos, emphasized the unique ability of sports to unite people, communities, and nations. He also expressed hope that the donation would further deepen Japan-Laos relations through cultural and people-to-people exchanges, as both nations prepare to celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025.

Viphet Sihachakr, President of the Lao Football Federation, welcomed Ambassador Koizumi and praised the longstanding partnership between the two federations, which has been ongoing since 2011. He also highlighted LFF’s commitment to expanding grassroots football programs across Laos, giving young students the opportunity to develop life skills through the sport.

Nayuha Toyoda, Head Coach of the Laos Women’s National Team, expressed her appreciation for the enduring cooperation between the Lao and Japanese football associations. She reaffirmed her mission to unlock the potential of young Lao athletes and mentioned that her team is currently preparing for an international match to be held in Laos later this year.

The donated football gear will be distributed to teams in elementary schools across Laos, benefiting communities in several provinces. The LFF plans to coordinate distribution activities during key events such as AFC Grassroots Football Day and AFC Women’s Football Day, ensuring broad access to the equipment.