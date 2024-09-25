KPMG Wins Top Honours at ITR APAC Tax Awards 2024

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 September 2024 – KPMG in Singapore has been honoured with the titles of “Singapore Tax Advisory Firm of the Year” and “Singapore Tax Disputes Advisory Firm of the Year” at the International Tax Review Asia-Pacific (ITR APAC) Tax Awards 2024. These awards reflect KPMG’s leadership and excellence in tax, underscoring its commitment to delivering high-quality tax solutions.

KPMG’s success extends across the Asia-Pacific region, with member firms in Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Taiwan, and Vietnam also receiving recognition. Notably, KPMG was awarded “Diversity & Inclusion Firm of the Year,” “Tax Policy Firm of the Year,” and “Withholding Tax Firm of the Year” under the regional awards category.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the ITR APAC Tax Awards honour outstanding achievements in tax, transfer pricing, tax disputes, and indirect tax. This year’s awards highlighted advancements in tax technology and the growing importance of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Mr. Ajay Kumar Sanganeria, Partner and Head of Tax at KPMG in Singapore, said, “We are honoured by our recognition at the ITR APAC Tax Awards, which reflects the positive impact of our collaborative tax strategies on our clients’ organisations. By integrating technology, we work closely with our clients to enhance operational efficiency, strategic positioning, and ensure compliance. Our focus on responsible tax practices and ESG alignment strengthens industry dialogue and supports our clients in achieving sustainable growth. We are grateful for the trust our clients place in us, enabling us to navigate the evolving tax landscape together for long-term success.”

Adding to its accolades, KPMG in Singapore was also ranked as a Tier 1 firm in the International Tax Review (ITR) World Tax 2025 rankings for Tax, Transfer Pricing, and Tax Controversy. The Tier 1 rankings underscore the firm’s extensive market presence, expertise, and diverse specialisations. This year’s ITR ranking highlights the most effective tax practitioners globally, based on research and feedback from over 29,000 clients and 5,300 practitioners worldwide.

These achievements not only reinforce KPMG in Singapore’s leadership in the tax field but also showcase the firm’s ability to innovate and adapt in a rapidly changing global tax environment, setting a benchmark for excellence in the industry.

