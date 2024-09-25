SKINARMA drops street style-inspired iPhone 16 cases featuring mecha, cyberpunk, industrial themes and more

It’s here. A whole new era of modern protective and functional cases designed for your new iPhone 16. Shop the full collection on our webstore now : www.skinarma.com

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 September 2024 – Singapore-based lifestyle brand SKINARMA has unveiled its newest iPhone case collection following the iPhone 16 release. Reintroducing old favorites and debuting fresh designs, the latest lineup explores themes inspired by mecha, cyberpunk, industrial and minimalist aesthetics, capturing the world’s growing fascination with futuristic design. Each case is fashioned to complement and highlight the updated iPhone 16 features.

“We see the launch of each new iPhone as the ultimate opportunity to show off what we do best,” SKINARMA Fashion Director, Darren Tan said. “With our new iPhone 16 collection, we wanted to explore new ways to integrate art and fashion into our tech accessories. Many of the designs feature a blend of futuristic details and retro elements while keeping protection and functionality at the core of all our cases.”

EKHO iPhone 16 Casing

The latest case collection showcases styles that cater to diverse streetwear enthusiasts. Whether it’s the cybernetic feel of techwear, the clean modernity of minimalism, or the visuals of tough and robust hardware, the brand looks to capture varied streetwear tastes, all in the name of self-expression.

Two of the newest additions, AXON and NOVA, spotlight modern silhouettes topped off with iPhone’s proprietary MagSafe technology for wireless power transfers. These clean designs camouflage the often rugged all-round protection found in protective phone cases. With air-pocket corner protection, raised screen edges and lens guards, both cases enable iPhones to survive falls of up to 8 feet.

MECHA iPhone 16 Casing

MECHA, a highlight in the range, brandishes a retro-futuristic design with a smooth, matte finish and metallic detailing on top of protective capabilities. The case is an ode to the early 2000s, with its mech-tech construction also resonant in its matching AirPods Pro case and upcoming 2-in-1 Apple Watch case and strap.

SAIDO NITEGLOW Mag-Charge Casing

A special mention goes to SAIDO, which gets a glow-in-the-dark edition and metallic accents in its upgraded PRIME version to match with the titanium finishes of the iPhone 16 Pro series. The clear and black-tinted cases even feature interchangeable side buttons, letting individuals dial up their personalization.

With the release of the iPhone 16 case collection, encompassing the iPhone 16, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max series, SKINARMA aims to showcase their unwavering commitment to synergizing technology and style. Adopting bold creative freedom as a lifestyle, the brand has also launched an exclusive series, Between the Spaces, to highlight local musicians, tattoo artists, fashion designers, and more through behind-the-scenes glimpses.

“Challenging conventions and embracing bold expression have always been in SKINARMA’s DNA”, SKINARMA Co-Founder and Managing Director, Andy Wong said. “Empowering the future with fashion-forward gear inspired by the legacy of the past, allowing people to showcase their identity, is the natural way forward for our brand.”

Explore SKINARMA's iPhone 16 case collection now available via their website.

But the classics remained cherished. Fan favorites like EKHO, HELIO and KIRA KOBAI are receiving a fresh facelift with SKINARMA’s latest features, designed specifically for the iPhone 16. The brand’s technology has enabled precise cutouts for the new capture button, with the cases now including interchangeable corner bumper lanyard loops for easy carrying and added peace of mind.

SKINARMA, a Singapore-based fashion-forward tech brand, offers streetwear-inspired accessories like iPhone, MacBook and AirPods cases, along with bags and apparel. Since its launch in 2018, the brand has built a dedicated following in cities such as Shanghai, Tokyo, Bangkok and Dubai. With community and culture at the heart of their designs, SKINARMA aims to rewrite the intersection of fashion, technology and art.